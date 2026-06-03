Rory McIlroy Makes Big Change Ahead of Memorial Tournament

Rory McIlroy arrived at Muirfield Village this week searching for a breakthrough at one of the few signature events missing from his resume. The six-time major champion is making his 14th career start at the Memorial Tournament, a title he has never won despite being one of the PGA Tour’s most accomplished players.

Ahead of the opening round, McIlroy drew attention for an equipment adjustment involving his driver setup. The change comes as the Northern Irishman prepares to take on a strong field that includes world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler at Jack Nicklaus’ tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

McIlroy also spoke candidly this week about his struggles at Muirfield Village, suggesting the course often limits one of the strongest parts of his game.

Rory McIlroy Makes Driver Adjustment Before PGA Tour Memorial Tournament

Golf equipment reporter Jack Hirsh shared details of McIlroy’s latest setup change on X.

“Rory McIlroy is making a slight tweak to his driver setup, going to a heavier Fujikura Ventus Black OG 7-X shaft, up from the 6-X he’s used this year,” Hirsh wrote.

Hirsh added that McIlroy’s longtime caddie, Harry Diamond, saw benefits from the adjustment.

“Caddie Harry Diamond told me he was seeing a bit extra stability out of the heavier build,” Hirsh wrote.

According to Hirsh, McIlroy also appeared to make another modification to the club.

“Also looks like he’s gone heavier with the weight setup with 13s now in the back instead of 11s,” Hirsh wrote.

McIlroy tested the setup during Wednesday’s pro-am. Hirsh noted that confirmation on whether the driver would remain in the bag for tournament play would come later.

The adjustment is notable because McIlroy has frequently described driving as one of his biggest strengths. Entering the Memorial Tournament, he continues to rank among the PGA Tour’s longest and most effective players off the tee.

Rory McIlroy Explains Memorial Tournament Challenge at Muirfield Village

Speaking to reporters before the tournament, McIlroy explained why success at Muirfield Village has been difficult, despite the course appearing to suit his game.

“Yeah, for being such a long golf course I feel like it takes driver out of my hand a lot, which, you know, I pride myself on that being one of my biggest weapons,” McIlroy said.

“The fairways pinch in right around the spots where I would be finishing driver. So it’s frustrated me in a way that I feel like my biggest weapon is in some way neutralized here.”

McIlroy said the layout forces him into a more conservative strategy than he would typically prefer.

“It’s just about me being a little more disciplined and not being so aggressive with my strategy,” he said.

Tournament host Jack Nicklaus offered his own thoughts on why McIlroy has yet to win the event.

“I think that this golf course is a golf course that really requires patience,” Nicklaus said Tuesday.

Nicklaus explained that Muirfield Village was designed to challenge every type of player rather than favoring long hitters.

“You can’t just stand up and just whack away at it on every hole,” Nicklaus said.

The 18-time major champion also revealed how much he values McIlroy’s accomplishments. Reflecting on McIlroy’s Masters victory, Nicklaus said, “I was delighted for Rory, obviously.”

McIlroy admitted there are two tournaments he especially wants to add to his résumé.

“Yeah, I would say here and Tiger’s event at Riviera, they’re the two that I would love to win,” he said.

For now, McIlroy’s focus remains on Muirfield Village, where a new driver setup and a patient approach could help him chase his first Memorial Tournament title.