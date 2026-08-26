Rory McIlroy Makes Career Announcement After Major PGA Tour Decision

Rory McIlroy confirmed an expanded advisory role in PGA Tour policy this week, using his pre-tournament press conference at the Tour Championship.

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp unveiled the changes Tuesday morning at East Lake Golf Club, hours before McIlroy met with reporters.

The announcement replaces the FedEx Cup playoff system with a three-week postseason built around match play, starting with the 2028 season. The PGA Tour is scrapping stroke-play playoffs after 20 years.

McIlroy showed full support for the new system and praised Rolapp’s style of leadership. He also detailed the role he is going to take in building the Tour’s future with the DP World Tour.

“As I said last week, I’ve built a good relationship with Brian,” McIlroy said. “He’s always wanted to keep me in the loop, which I really appreciated. We’re working together on some stuff with the DP World Tour, which is exciting.”

Rory McIlroy is Taking an Advisory Role on DP World Tour Strategy

McIlroy’s comments extended beyond the new format to his working relationship with Rolapp on the Tour’s alliance with the DP World Tour.

McIlroy said he is helping shape a plan that would let the DP World Tour run its strongest events during the five-month stretch when the PGA Tour is out of season under the new calendar.

The Telegraph have reported the two tours are discussing a new global series of DP World Tour events for the autumn and early-year window, with regular stops in England, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, potential events in France, Spain and Italy, and further additions in Australia, South Africa and Asia.

McIlroy said moving the DP World Tour’s season-ending events into January would let players fulfill that commitment while still being ready for the PGA Tour’s February start.

Rory McIlroy Future Plans for His Schedule

McIlroy failed to meet the 15-event minimum exemption this season which became a huge discourse in the community. On Tuesday, when a reporter revealed that rule might be out the door, the six-time major winner felt relieved.

McIlroy said he plays at least 22 tournaments worldwide in a calendar year.

“The thing is I play at least 22 times around the world in a calendar year, which is as much if not more than some of the other top players in the world.” he said. “It’s just that I limit my schedule in the U.S. because I have a heavy schedule in the fall internationally.”

He said he intends to hold his total near 20 to 22 events going forward, a pace he ties directly to his continued support of the DP World Tour.