Hi, Subscriber

Rory McIlroy Makes Personal Admission on Parents & Wife Erica Amid Mental Issues

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
The Masters - Final Round
Getty
Rory McIlroy (R) of Northern Ireland celebrates with his father Gerry (L) during the Green Jacket Ceremony.

Rory McIlroy opened the BMW PGA Championship with a 3-under 69 on Thursday.

He has not matched his major-championship form since April. The 37-year-old has cracked the top 10 just four times in six starts since his Masters win.

McIlroy admitted he struggles to stay motivated outside the majors. “I find it pretty difficult,” he said Tuesday at Wentworth. “I certainly found it difficult in ’25.”

“For some of the other events that you feel like you’re just filling time to get to the next major championship in some ways, and that’s hard because you don’t want to feel like that,” he said.

McIlroy’s best moment of the year, he said, came from the Masters.

Rory McIlroy Makes Personal Admission on Parents

The Masters - Final Round
GettyRory McIlroy poses with family.

McIlroy won his second straight Masters in April, his sixth career major. He beat Scottie Scheffler by one shot and became just the fourth golfer to win the Masters back-to-back, joining Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods.

His parents, Gerry and Rosie, watched from home in Northern Ireland in 2025. They were at Augusta National this year. Gerry also played the course with his son, using a perk that lets past champions bring a guest the Sunday before Masters week.

“Just having my parents at the Masters, getting to play with my dad that Sunday before,” McIlroy said. “I would say that was probably the best. Having them there was very special.”

Rory McIlroy’s Commitment to Wife Erica Stoll & Daughter Poppy Remains Unshaken

The Masters - Par Three Contest
GettyRory McIlroy sits with his daughter Poppy.

McIlroy’s Irish Open title defense ended at Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg. He shot a final-round 67 to finish 1 under.

McIlroy skipped Lowry’s celebration and left the course early. His wife, Erica Stoll, and daughter, Poppy, had landed in London that morning.

“I’m going to see my girls in London,” McIlroy said. “I’m going to get out of here quickly. They just got into London this morning, so I’ll head over there and get back and get ready for next week.”

McIlroy and his family moved into the Wentworth estate again this month.

“It’s always nice to be back, I guess even more meaningful now that we have a home here,” he said. “It really does feel like a home event.”

McIlroy is chasing an eighth Race to Dubai title, which would tie him with Colin Montgomerie for the most all time. Patrick Reed leads the rankings, with McIlroy second.

Dibyendu Mondal Dibyendu Mondal is a contributor for Heavy Sports with special focus on golf, football, basketball and soccer. With more than two years of experience, he has managed to reach close to 7 million people through his writing. He previously worked as a contributor for Athlon Sports and Sportskeeda. More about Dibyendu Mondal

0 Comments

Rory McIlroy Makes Personal Admission on Parents & Wife Erica Amid Mental Issues

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x