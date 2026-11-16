Rory McIlroy Sends 5-Word Message to Dad After Historic Dubai Feat

Rory McIlroy added another major achievement to his career during the 2026 DP World Tour season. The Northern Irishman continued his remarkable consistency, competing for the season-long title at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. His final-round performance also placed him in contention for another significant milestone in European golf.

The tournament featured a close battle between McIlroy and Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra in the Race to Dubai standings. With the season coming to an end, every shot carried importance. Englishman Tyrrell Hatton was also chasing the individual tournament title, setting up an eventful final day at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Rory McIlroy Dedicates Historic Race to Dubai Title to Father After Major Health Battle

Rory McIlroy sent an emotional five-word message to his father, Gerry, after securing his eighth Race to Dubai title. McIlroy dedicated the achievement to him, writing on Instagram, “This one’s for you, Dad.”

Gerry has steadily recovered in a Cleveland hospital since his successful double lung transplant in September. McIlroy said his father spent two months there after the operation.

Before traveling to the Middle East for the final tournaments, McIlroy visited his father in Cleveland. Gerry encouraged him to win the Race to Dubai, telling him, “Go win the Race to Dubai!”

McIlroy also spent nine days with his father in intensive care. The situation initially left him unsure whether he should travel overseas for tournaments.

However, Gerry’s recovery and the medical team’s support helped him feel comfortable competing.

McIlroy also credited his father for introducing him to golf and supporting his career from the beginning.

He described Gerry as his biggest supporter, recalling how he encouraged him to follow his dreams and never doubt his ability.

Rory McIlroy Edges Eugenio Chacarra in Dramatic Race to Dubai Battle

McIlroy overcame a tense final-day battle with Eugenio Chacarra to win the season-long title.

Chacarra started the final round ahead in the Race to Dubai standings, and the lead changed hands several times.

Chacarra briefly led by 0.10 points, but McIlroy took the lead in the projected standings after a birdie on 16, hitting a gap wedge from 128 yards to within 12 inches for a tap-in.

McIlroy won with 5,044.86 points, 125.07 ahead of Chacarra’s 4,919.79.

His bogey-free 67 earned outright second at the DP World Tour Championship. Chacarra tied for third with a closing 69.

Rory McIlroy Matches Colin Montgomerie’s Record With Eighth Race to Dubai Crown

The victory allowed McIlroy to equal Colin Montgomerie’s record of eight European Tour Order of Merit titles.

He also secured his fifth consecutive Race to Dubai crown, having previously won the season-long competition in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

McIlroy said winning eight Order of Merit titles wasn’t a childhood goal, but matching Montgomerie meant a great deal to him.

“I’m a proud European. I’m a proud European player, and I’m proud to be a part of the DP World Tour,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy also said he wants to return next season and claim a ninth title, which would put him ahead of Montgomerie.

Meanwhile, Hatton won the DP World Tour Championship itself by five shots after closing with a 66.

The distinction was important; Hatton won the individual tournament, while McIlroy finished second and claimed the season-long Race to Dubai title.