Rory McIlroy Faced New Cheating Allegations Involving Wife Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy, it seems, can’t get past the cheating rumors. After he filed for divorce from his wife, Erica Stoll, in 2024, rumors arose that it was because of an alleged cheating incident with CBS reporter Amanda Balionis.

McIlroy was aware of the rumors. He was not happy.

“There have been rumours about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate,” he told the Guardian. “Responding to each rumor is a fool’s game.”

McIlroy quickly reconciled with Stoll and withdrew the filing in June 2024, but the rumors remained.

The 37-year-old golfer and his wife decided to move past the gossip, keeping their personal lives away from the spotlight, but a new rumor quashed those attempts.

New Cheating Rumors Surface on Rory McIlroy and Wife Erica Stoll

There is, however, a difference between the latest rumors and the earlier ones. Stoll is on the other side this time.

Before marrying her, McIlroy was dating his girlfriend, Caroline Wozniacki. They met back in 2011 and got engaged on New Year’s Eve in 2013. They were supposed to get married in 2024. But before the ceremony, the couple abruptly called things off with no stated reason.

According to Alan Shipnuck, it could be because of McIlroy’s now wife, Stoll.

In his new book “Rory: The Heartache and Triumph of Golf’s Most Human Superstar”, Shipnuck wrote that Stoll and McIlroy first met in 2012 at a Ryder Cup event.

Stoll was working for the PGA of America back then and was given the responsibility of escorting McIlroy. Apparently, the six-time major winner instantly started flirting with her.

“He was throwing every ounce of game he had at Erica,” one former PGA employee told Shipnuck in his book.

“It was not subtle. It became a running joke among a few of us: Has Rory closed the deal yet?” that employee added.

“A group chat with PGA staffers was allegedly filled with ‘winking emojis’ about the ‘smitten’ pair,” Daniel Trainer of US Weekly wrote.

Shortly after the breakup, McIlroy and Stoll started dating.

Stoll rarely does interviews and mostly stays away from the public spotlight. She never sets the narrative straight, which resulted in her being called the “neo-Elin Woods”, ex-wife of Tiger Woods.

“It didn’t help that Erica had become a neo-Elin Woods, never doing any interviews and remaining unknown to the golf public,” Shipnuck wrote in his book.

Rory McIlroy Moved in With Wife, Erica Stoll, in London

Ahead of the U.S. Open, McIlroy used his two-week break to get settled in London. McIlroy bought a property in Surrey’s golfing enclave, Wentworth, in 2023(before the divorce filing).

He custom-designed the property and planned to move in with Stoll there.

“We first went to London with Erica and Poppy to see our new home that we’re building,” he revealed in 2025.

McIlroy decided to move with Stoll and his daughter, Poppy, after spending almost a decade in Jupiter, Florida. He still uses that home during the golf season but settles in Europe before the Open Championship.

“We got ourselves settled into our house in London for the summer,” McIlroy said to reporters. “So, it was nice to be in there for the last 10 days.”