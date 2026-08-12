Rory McIlroy Breaks Silence on Memphis Tournament’s Uncertain 2028 Future

Rory McIlroy is back in Memphis for the 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship, returning to the event after sitting out last year’s tournament. The back-to-back Masters champion enters the opening event of the FedExCup playoffs ranked 12th in the standings.

Rory McIlroy is part of a strong field at TPC Southwind, with the top players in the FedExCup standings competing as the postseason begins. He is scheduled to tee off at 9:30 a.m. ET on August 13 alongside Scottie Scheffler, adding another high-profile pairing to the opening round.

The tournament is also approaching a major change to its place on the PGA Tour schedule. The Tour is preparing a new competitive model for 2028, with the Championship Series set to feature a limited number of top-tier events. That has put the future of the Memphis tournament under increased attention as the 2026 playoffs get underway.

Rory McIlroy Addresses Memphis’ 2028 Future

Rory McIlroy said he is not involved in discussions about Memphis’ status on the PGA Tour’s 2028 schedule, but he hopes the event remains part of the Tour in some form.

“Yeah, I mean I’m not part of those conversations so I don’t know,” McIlroy said. He pointed to the long-standing relationships between the PGA Tour, FedEx, and St. Jude.

“FedEx has obviously been an incredible partner of the PGA Tour. Um St. Jude has been an incredible charity partner,” McIlroy said. He also highlighted the money raised for St. Jude Children’s Hospital through the Tour’s relationship with the charity.

Rory McIlroy noted that the event has been a fixture on the PGA Tour for many years, dating back to when it was held the week before the U.S. Open early in his career.

“It’s obviously been a staple on the PGA Tour schedule for a long time,” McIlroy said. “Hopefully, hopefully it gets figured out and it’s and it’s still a part of the schedule in some way.”

The comments come after the PGA Tour confirmed that the FedEx St. Jude Championship will not be part of the 2028 Championship Series.

FedEx, meanwhile, expressed disappointment over the decision but remained encouraged by the Tour’s plans for professional golf in Memphis.

FedEx said, “While we are disappointed the FedEx St. Jude Championship will not be part of the new Championship Series, we are encouraged by their plans to find other opportunities to bring professional golf to Memphis.”

While the tournament’s long-term future remains uncertain, the focus this week is on the 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship, where McIlroy has returned after missing last year’s event.

Why Rory McIlroy Returned to Memphis

Rory McIlroy’s return comes after he skipped the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship to rest before the final two events of the season. He explained that having four weeks off before those events would have been too much for him to remain competitive.

“This is a good week — obviously I want to play well, but it’s also a good week to just see where my game is, do a lot of practice, or as much as I can in the heat,” McIlroy said.

This year, Rory McIlroy said being in Memphis was important because the tournament is part of the Tour’s playoffs.

“I think it’s important to be here,” McIlroy said. “It’s the Tour’s playoffs, and I think it’s important for all the players to be here.”

Rory McIlroy also said he has had “some good conversations with Brian Rolapp over the last couple weeks.” He added that he wanted to show his support by returning and that he was looking forward to competing.

The 2026 event remains an important part of the current FedExCup playoff format. The top 50 players after Memphis advance to the BMW Championship in St. Louis, while the top 30 after that event move on to the Tour Championship in Atlanta.