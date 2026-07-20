Rory McIlroy Announces Career News Amid Backlash for PGA Tour Decision

Rory McIlroy closed out the 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale on Sunday with a grim admission that does not instill confidence about his PGA Tour future.

Speaking in the mixed zone after finishing 1-under for the week, McIlroy confirmed he will not play again before the FedEx St. Jude Championship and said the PGA Tour and FedExCup no longer generate the same excitement they once did.

The comments arrive just weeks after the Tour drew fierce criticism for exempting McIlroy from its 15-event minimum requirement, a decision the internet called special treatment for the game’s biggest star.

The discourse began when McIlroy chose to skip the Travelers Championship, which made sure that he would not meet the requirement.

Historically, that shortfall carries serious consequences. Failing to meet the minimum has triggered a one-year suspension twice in Tour history, first for Seve Ballesteros in 1986 and again for Martin Kaymer in 2016.

Golf reporter Bob Harig broke the news on June 26 that Commissioner Jay Monahan would invoke the Tour’s discretionary “extenuating circumstances” clause to spare McIlroy from punishment.

Rory McIlroy Does Not Get Excited Playing on the PGA Tour

McIlroy expanded on why he is no longer as “enthused” about playing on the PGA Tour as before to the media on Sunday.

“I think it just sort of ebbs and flows,” he said. “There have been years where I’ve given it maybe more of my attention and years that I haven’t. Yeah, I guess I’m just at a stage where I have other things that I prioritise.”

He then connected his indifference directly to a structural change in the FedExCup format.

“The PGA Tour is in a lot of flux at the minute with a lot of their schedule and structure,” McIlroy said. “I need to be in the top 30 going in there to have a chance to win the FedEx Cup. So why would I care about the first two?”

Rory McIlroy Remains Committed to International Events

While McIlroy’s PGA Tour appetite has waned, his commitment to golf outside the United States has only grown louder. He confirmed he will play the DP World Tour’s Amgen Irish Open on home soil, followed by the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

“I’m looking forward to it,” McIlroy said of the Irish Open. “I’ve really enjoyed my stretches of golf in Europe and going back to India again, the Middle East, Australia, really enjoyed that part of the year last year and looking forward to that again for sure.”

McIlroy was further asked if having Bryson DeChambeau tee off in the event would be something he would want.

“I think that would be great for the tournament, absolutely,” he said. “Having someone like Bryson at the Irish Open, yeah, it would be great for the tournament.”