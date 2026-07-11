Rory McIlroy Reveals the Secret That Fixed His Biggest Weakness on the Course

Rory McIlroy enters the weekend at the Genesis Scottish Open in a share of the lead after opening with rounds of 65 and 66 at The Renaissance Club. The six-time major champion sits alongside Tom Kim and Jordan Smith at nine under par as he fine-tunes his game ahead of next week’s Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

Despite a weather delay pushing his third-round tee time into the evening, McIlroy remained focused on the task ahead. He said the key was avoiding distractions rather than keeping tabs on the crowded leaderboard. “If I can just focus on myself, try and go out there, play my game… and not really focus about what everyone else is doing around me… then I know I’ll have a decent day,” McIlroy said.

Rory McIlroy Credits Brad Faxon and Equipment Change for Putting Improvement

One of the biggest reasons behind McIlroy’s consistency has been his transformation on the greens, an area that previously held him back during tournaments.

Asked about turning putting from a weakness into a strength, McIlroy admitted he now approaches the greens with far greater confidence than he did in previous seasons.

“Yeah, I am,” he said when asked if he now looks forward to putting.

“And I wouldn’t say I wasn’t looking forward to putting before I improved, but I think it was always… I’d have my good days, obviously, but then I’d throw in a bad day every now and again, which really basically put me out of a tournament.”

McIlroy explained that eliminating those poor putting rounds has been the biggest difference in his game.

“I feel like I don’t have those days anymore, which is a really good thing.”

He credited longtime putting coach Brad Faxon for much of that progress while also pointing to a change in equipment.

“Obviously working with Brad Faxon for the last years has really, really helped.”

“I think going to a putter that’s got a little bit more forgiveness and the Spider definitely helps as well.”

McIlroy added that his confidence has continued to build season after season, allowing him to simplify his routine.

“I think just year after year, my confidence builds on the greens and honestly feel like I don’t… have to work like super hard on it.”

“It’s like I have a couple of checkpoints. I make sure that I do those and then I just go and try to be as instinctive as possible when I’m out there.”

Earlier in the week, McIlroy also praised the putting surfaces at The Renaissance Club, saying he feels comfortable reading the lines.

“I like these greens. I see the lines pretty well.”

“The reads are quite obvious compared to maybe some other links courses that are a little more subtle. I got my eye in early and holed some nice putts and continued that for the rest of the day.”

Rory McIlroy Stays Focused Despite Weather Delay at Genesis Scottish Open

Heavy fog delayed the start of Saturday’s third round, forcing players to wait before revised evening tee times were announced.

McIlroy joked that the unusual schedule reminded him of returning to the golf club after school.

“Yeah, going back to the golf club after dinner, basically,” he said.

“It’s been a long day. Obviously these long summer nights, hopefully we can get it in and there’s no carryover into tomorrow.”

He also welcomed the atmosphere expected from the large weekend galleries despite the delay.

“It’s fine, people are excited, there’s a lot of people here, it’ll be a good atmosphere out there and looking forward to it.”

With Tom Kim, Jordan Smith and Matt Fitzpatrick among the players within a shot of the lead, McIlroy said his priority is staying disciplined rather than reacting to the leaderboard.

“I always feel like I need to be disciplined about not looking at leaderboards, especially when a tournament like this where there’s so many people within two, three shots of the lead.”

“So if I can just focus on myself… maybe set a target for myself and really just focus on that and not really focus about what everyone else is doing around me.”

That approach has helped McIlroy remain in contention heading into the weekend as he pursues another Genesis Scottish Open title before shifting his attention to defending his strong form at next week’s Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.