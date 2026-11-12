Rory McIlroy Takes Step Toward History in Latest Career News

Rory McIlroy is chasing history.

One of this era’s top golfers, McIlroy has already made plenty of it, but beginning Thursday, he was closing in on another major accomplishment.

McIlroy has a chance to tie the record for the most ever tour titles on the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour).

A win in this weekend’s event in Dubai would complete the feat.

McIlroy began tournament play on Thursday, and we’ve got the details here.

Rory McIlroy Steps Toward History

McIlroy has won the DP World Tour (former European Tour) seven times. If he wins it an eighth time, it would tie the all-time record.

If he wins at Jumeirah Golf Estates this weekend, he would claim the championship for the fifth consecutive year and tie the record with his eighth overall.

Colin Montgomerie holds the all-time record with eight in a row.

McIlroy is two shots off the lead after one round in Dubai.

Rory McIlroy Score

McIlroy entered this weekend’s tournament in second place in the DP World Tour standings. He trails just Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra (pictured above).

For the first round, McIlroy and Chacarra were paired together. McIlroy posted a 3-under 69, while Chacarra shot an even-par 72.

On the par-5 18th, McIlroy finished his round strong when he put his 254-yard approach within 13 feet, then finished with a tap-in birdie, according to the Associated Press.

“Anything in the 60s today I felt was a good score,” McIlroy said afterward, via the AP. “And sort of held it together nicely when I needed to.”

Chacarra, in comparison, wasn’t happy with how he competed.

“I know I need to do a couple of things better to be able to have a chance on Sunday, and that’s what I’m going to focus on,” Chacarra said afterward, via the AP. “If I fix those, a little strategy-wise, and I can putt a little better, I think I’m going to have a chance on Sunday.”

Chacarra, 26, could certainly start to feel the pressure if a legend like McIlroy continues to push for the championship.