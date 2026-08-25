Rory McIlroy Makes Honest Comment on Professional Career Ahead of TOUR Championship

Rory McIlroy doesn’t feel like his game is where he wants it to be ahead of the TOUR Championship.

The PGA Tour comes to an end this weekend at the TOUR Championship, and McIlroy is coming off a third-place finish. However, he was tied with Wyndham Clark for the lead with just a couple of holes left, but he made some costly mistakes down the stretch.

Now, ahead of the TOUR Championship this weekend, McIlroy said his game isn’t where he wants it to be, as he isn’t happy with it.

“I’m still not in a spot where I’m super happy with where my game is or where my swing is, so I just have to keep working on it,” McIlroy said after the BMW Championship. “It’s nice to know, even when I’m not super happy with everything, I can still piece it together and get it around and still give myself a chance to win tournaments.”

Although McIlroy isn’t pleased with his game, he was still in contention at the BMW Championship and had a chance to win the tournament.

So, McIlroy does head into the TOUR Championship with some confidence in his ability to compete.

Rory McIlroy is ‘Working on Stuff’

Although McIlroy was in the final group of the BMW Championship on Sunday, he was working on some things.

McIlroy felt like he was working on different things and couldn’t get a

“I felt like most of my game held up today,” McIlroy added. “Obviously, going out in the final group and you’re working on some stuff, you’re just hoping that everything stays the way it is. I hit it well on the back nine, I gave myself plenty of chances, I just couldn’t get a putt to drop there in those final few holes. I always felt like I needed to just get my nose ahead to really try to put the pressure on Wyndham [Clark] and I couldn’t.”

McIlroy, meanwhile, is encouraged with how his game is trending ahead of the TOUR Championship.

“Overall, encouraged with how I played this week and certainly something to build on going into East Lake,” McIlroy concluded.

Field Finalized for TOUR Championship

The final PGA Tour event of the season is set for this weekend, and the field is set for the TOUR Championship.

The event will take place at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. The field was cut down to the top 30 in the FedEx Cup Standings, which is as follows.

TOUR Championship field: