Rory McIlroy Makes Honest Admission About Scottish Open Performance

Rory McIlroy’s bid for a Scottish Open title collapsed on the 16th hole Sunday at The Renaissance Club, and a hot microphone caught his frustration.

The back-to-back Masters champion and world No. 2 pushed to within two shots of the lead in the final round before a botched approach shot landed wide left, setting off a scramble that ended any real hope at the title and left him fuming in front of a live TV audience.

Rory McIlroy’s Hot Mic Meltdown

McIlroy pushed his approach on the par-4 16th left of the green and into the thick rough, a shot that swung the tournament away from him, as fans quickly noted on social media. “Oh my god, I’m so bad at golf!” McIlroy said to himself, the outburst picked up clearly by a nearby microphone.

The self-directed jab captured McIlroy’s disbelief at watching a promising final round slip away, and it resonated instantly online. Comments calling the Northern Irishman “one of us” and joking that plenty of weekend hackers share his pain spread across social platforms within minutes.

The clip landed with extra force given the stakes. McIlroy had spent the first two rounds looking like the week’s most complete player, and the sudden self-critique offered a rare glimpse of the pressure even a two-time major champion feels chasing a title.

McIlroy recovered to hit a strong third shot on the hole but still made bogey, falling three shots behind Tom Kim, who went on to win the tournament. It capped an up-and-down week for McIlroy, who shared the 36-hole lead with Kim and Jordan Smith before a third round complicated by fog delays and three early bogeys pushed him off the pace, according to Sky Sports tournament coverage. He also chunked a tee shot on the par-3 fifth hole during that rough Saturday stretch, an uncharacteristic slip after his sparkling opening 65.

Kim’s Win and McIlroy’s Path to the Open Championship

Kim closed with a 64 to capture his first PGA Tour victory since October 2023, holding off a late charge from Min Woo Lee to end a near three-year winless drought, Fox Sports confirmed Sunday. The victory also locks Kim into next year’s Masters and PGA Championship fields.

For McIlroy, the disappointment comes with a quick chance at redemption. The 37-year-old heads to Royal Birkdale for this week’s Open Championship as a co-favorite alongside Scottie Scheffler at +750 odds, according to a golf betting model that has correctly picked 17 majors, CBS Sports betting analysis showed this week. McIlroy won the Open in 2014, and a seventh major title would tie him with Harry Vardon for the most by any golfer from Britain.

McIlroy carries a mixed recent record at the Open, with three top-10 finishes and three finishes 46th or worse across his last six starts. He does own strong history at Royal Birkdale specifically, finishing fourth the last time the course hosted the championship in 2017.

Scheffler arrives at Royal Birkdale chasing his own piece of history, looking to become the first back-to-back Open champion since Tiger Woods in 2005 and 2006.

Whatever happened on the 16th hole in Scotland, McIlroy will look to leave it behind when the year’s final major begins Thursday.