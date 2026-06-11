Scottie Scheffler’s Growing Frustration May Have Direct Correlation to Rory McIlroy

For the better part of the last four years, Scottie Scheffler has been the standard in professional golf.

The world No. 1 has collected major championships, PGA Tour victories and weeks atop the world rankings at a pace few players in modern history have matched.

Yet despite opening 2026 with a victory at The American Express, Scheffler enters the U.S. Open facing an unusual reality: he has won just once this season and has shown visible signs of frustration along the way.

That frustration was on full display at the Memorial Tournament, where Scheffler was caught expressing his disbelief to caddie Ted Scott after finding the water on the par-3 16th hole during the opening round. While the incident sparked plenty of discussion, some observers believe the root cause may run deeper than a single poor shot.

Has Rory McIlroy Changed the Dynamic at the Top?

Golf journalist Alan Shipnuck recently suggested that Rory McIlroy’s long-awaited Masters victory may have subtly altered the landscape at the top of the sport.

Speaking on Dan on Golf, Shipnuck argued that McIlroy’s recent triumphs at Augusta National not only completed the career Grand Slam but also created separation between the two biggest stars in the game.

Before the Masters, Scheffler appeared poised to continue narrowing the gap between himself and McIlroy’s career accomplishments. Instead, McIlroy’s victory added a sixth major championship to his résumé while achieving something Scheffler has yet to accomplish.

According to Shipnuck, McIlroy’s success may have provided added motivation for the Northern Irishman while simultaneously creating pressure for Scheffler, who had grown accustomed to being the dominant force in golf.

The theory is not that McIlroy has gotten inside Scheffler’s head. Rather, it is that elite competitors notice everything. When one rival accomplishes something historic, the others inevitably take notice.

For a player as fiercely competitive as Scheffler, watching McIlroy complete one of golf’s rarest achievements may have raised the stakes even higher. And then to back that up again this past spring with another Masters win sent a loud message.

Why Scheffler’s Situation Is Far From a Crisis

Despite the discussion surrounding his recent form, Scheffler’s season remains remarkably strong by almost any standard.

He has recorded multiple top-three finishes and consistently placed himself in contention. The issue has been an inability to finish tournaments the way golf fans have become accustomed to seeing him do.

Shipnuck pointed to a subtle but important trend. Scheffler continues to produce elite stretches of golf, but one mediocre round each week has often been enough to keep him from lifting trophies. Turning a 69 into a 72 can be the difference between winning and finishing third against the strongest fields in the world.

There are also other factors worth considering. Scheffler recently welcomed his second child, a life change that naturally brings adjustments away from the golf course. Balancing family responsibilities while maintaining historic levels of performance is no small task.

Most importantly, Scheffler still has ample opportunity to rewrite the narrative. With major championships remaining this season, including the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills and The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, one victory could quickly shift the conversation back in his favor.

If he completes the career grand slam next week at Shinnecock, all of this goes out the window. He would have accomplished what McIlroy did last year but in a much shorter span.

If anything, McIlroy’s second straight Masters win may have created exactly what golf needs: a genuine rivalry at the top of the sport. And if Scheffler responds the way he has throughout his career, the recent frustration could ultimately become the fuel for his next dominant run.