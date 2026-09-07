Rory McIlroy Faces Unusual Twist in Title Defense as Unexpected Figure Visits

The 2026 Irish Open is set to take place at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, County Clare, for the first time. The DP World Tour event begins Thursday with a strong field featuring several of the biggest names in European golf.

Rory McIlroy returns as the defending champion after his dramatic victory at The K Club last year. The Northern Irishman will face two-time Irish Open winner Jon Rahm, five-time major champion Brooks Koepka and former champion Shane Lowry among the leading names in the field.

The tournament also marks an important week for Doonbeg, with the village preparing to host a major international sporting event at the Trump-owned resort.

Donald Trump Could Present Irish Open Trophy

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to attend the Irish Open during his two-day visit to Ireland and could potentially present the winner’s trophy on Sunday.

Trump owns the Doonbeg resort, having purchased the property in 2014. According to “BBC,” Trump is expected to arrive on Saturday before meeting Irish President Catherine Connolly and Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

The BBC also reported that Trump could be at the golf resort on Sunday to present the Irish Open trophy to the winner.

The possibility had also been predicted earlier this year by Rory McIlroy’s former agent, Andrew “Chubby” Chandler. Speaking to BoyleSports, Chandler said,“Absolutely, Trump would hand the trophy over to the winner at the Irish Open.”

Chandler also noted Trump’s long-standing interest in golf and his previous connection with McIlroy.

Trump’s expected visit comes as Doonbeg prepares for an unusually high-profile weekend. According to “RTE,” the visit will require a major security operation, with additional Gardaí expected in the area.

The course itself has been handed over to the DP World Tour for the tournament, meaning Trump will not be able to play a round during his stay.

Rory McIlroy Leads Strong Irish Open Field

McIlroy enters the tournament seeking another Irish Open title after his dramatic victory at The K Club in 2025.

The four-time major champion forced a playoff against Joakim Lagergren with an eagle on the 72nd hole before eventually winning on the third extra hole.

A victory at Doonbeg would give McIlroy his third Irish Open title. He will face strong competition from across the DP World Tour and beyond.

Jon Rahm is targeting his third Irish Open victory after winning at Portstewart in 2017 and Lahinch in 2019. Shane Lowry, who won the tournament as an amateur in 2009, will also feature.

Brooks Koepka is another major name in the field. The five-time major champion is returning after missing the cut at last year’s event.

Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton, Sepp Straka and the Hojgaard twins are also among the notable players competing.

The 2026 event will be the first Irish Open staged at Doonbeg. The links course, designed originally by Greg Norman and later redesigned by Martin Hawtree, features five par-5s and five par-3s.

With McIlroy defending his title and several major champions in the field, the tournament is set for a notable week in County Clare.