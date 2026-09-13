Rory McIlroy Revealed Saturday Night Plans After Irish Open Struggles

Rory McIlroy’s Irish Open title defense took a major setback on Saturday as the defending champion struggled to make an impact during the third round at Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg.

McIlroy began the day needing a strong performance to close the gap on Shane Lowry, who had established himself as the tournament leader. However, the Northern Irishman found himself in trouble early and was unable to recover enough ground during a difficult afternoon along the Atlantic coast.

The result leaves McIlroy facing a very different final round from the one he would have expected when arriving in County Clare. His position also came amid an unusual atmosphere at Doonbeg, with U.S. President Donald Trump arriving at the venue during Saturday’s play.

However, the biggest development came after McIlroy’s difficult third round.

Rory McIlroy Accepts Donald Trump’s Dinner Invitation

Rory McIlroy confirmed that he accepted Donald Trump’s invitation to dinner at Trump Doonbeg on Saturday night, shortly after completing his disappointing third round.

The invitation came after McIlroy carded a four-over 74, leaving him at two-over for the tournament and tied for 50th place. He is 18 shots behind leader Shane Lowry heading into Sunday’s final round.

McIlroy’s round had started badly, with two double bogeys in his first six holes. He explained that wayward drives on the third and sixth holes created the problems.

“Two doubles in the first six holes wasn’t the way I wanted to start it, obviously,” McIlroy said.

Trump’s arrival had already added an unusual element to Saturday’s action. Air Force One flew over the course while McIlroy was searching for his ball near the third hole, while helicopters had also affected play elsewhere.

McIlroy later walked off the 18th green as Trump watched from the left side. The two acknowledged each other before McIlroy left to sign his card.

The dinner followed an earlier decision by McIlroy to welcome Trump’s visit to the Irish Open. He had previously said the president’s presence would make the weekend different but that the players were focused on competing.

Rory McIlroy’s Irish Open Setback

McIlroy’s main concern remains his golf after another difficult day at Doonbeg.

The six-time major champion attempted to be aggressive early because of his large deficit to Lowry.

That strategy backfired on the third when he lost his ball after an errant drive and made a double bogey. Another wayward drive on the sixth led to an unplayable lie and another double.

“So no momentum early, and then it was a tough enough day. Obviously the wind was up and stuff. Yeah, just couldn’t quite get it back after,” McIlroy said.

His putting problems also continued. McIlroy has struggled to read the greens throughout the tournament and again felt he was failing to convert opportunities.

“More of the same,” he said when asked about his putting. “Feel like I’m hitting good putts. They’re just either misreads or just burning the edges.”

McIlroy eventually signed for a 74 and sits T50 at two over. Lowry, meanwhile, remained in control at 16 under after a third-round 65.

McIlroy will now look to finish the Irish Open positively on Sunday before turning his attention to the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth and the DP World Tour Playoffs in the UAE.