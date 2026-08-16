Rory McIlroy Expected to Join LeBron James After Big Career Announcement

LeBron James is getting into YouTube golf. He only picked up the sport last year and found himself greatly enjoying the time on the course. The 41-year-old has started playing golf regularly and plans to upload his visits to his own YouTube channel, starting on Saturday, August 15.

But even bigger news is that we might soon see a collab video between six-time major winner Rory McIlroy and James.

Why? Because McIlroy wants to coach the Philadelphia 76ers star.

“LeBron’s really gotten into golf,” McIlroy said during the FedEx St. Jude Championship week. “He’s the most unbelievably gifted athlete, but it doesn’t look like it when he’s on the golf course. I’d love to give him a lesson.”

James has taken up on McIlroy’s offer.

“Well guess what! I’m in for that lesson FOR SURE!!” he said, sharing the video of McIlroy.

Their collab video might soon be on the way. It is an amazing earning potential. James’ first video, which involved the 2016 Mavericks roster reuniting for a golf game, has already gotten more than 800K views in 19 hours. The potential for good content is immense.

Rory McIlroy and LeBron James Share a Cordial Relationship

McIlroy mentioned that James was the second most popular name on his contact list. They share a good relationship personally.

Back in 2011, when the Miami Heat lost in the NBA finals against the Dallas Mavericks, James faced massive backlash. McIlroy used his U.S. Open press conference to defend the star.

“I think he’s been unfairly scrutinized,” he said. “Everyone is going to have bad days, if it’s on a golf course or on a basketball court. And with sports these days everything is over-analyzed… If people keep talking about having a bad last quarter all the time, it’s going to sort of get to you. But he’s got plenty more chances to win Finals.”

Rory McIlroy is Struggling to Find his Footing in FedEx Playoffs

McIlroy is struggling to find his rhythm at the FedEx St Jude Championship. He now sits close to the bottom of the leaderboard.

His drives have missed fairways most of the time. His accuracy sits at 40.5%, quite lower than his usual. He putted two double bogeys during the tournament, which is responsible for the 6-over-par score.

McIlroy hasn’t spoken to the press since the first round, so a peek into his mentality is not available. After three weeks of vacation, the two-time Masters winner has lost most of his fitness.