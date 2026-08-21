Rory McIlroy Criticized by Lee Westwood After LIV Golf Remarks

LIV Golf is approaching a significant point in its future as the league completes its 2026 season and prepares for a potential new structure. The uncertainty has also renewed discussion about whether some of its biggest names could eventually return to the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy addressed that possibility ahead of the BMW Championship in St. Louis. His comments came as LIV Golf worked toward a future without the backing of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and after Brooks Koepka became the first prominent LIV player to return to the PGA Tour through the Returning Member Program earlier this year.

Lee Westwood Calls Rory McIlroy’s LIV Comments “Typical”

Lee Westwood criticized Rory McIlroy’s assessment of LIV Golf players, calling his response “typical of Rory” and saying it “wasn’t well thought out.”

McIlroy had questioned the value LIV players have provided to the league when asked whether their potential return would bring value to the PGA Tour.

“I’d argue, have they brought value to LIV? You know?” McIlroy said on Wednesday. He also said the PGA Tour was in a “really good spot” and suggested players who left for LIV could face a “tough, tough road back” if they attempted to return.

Westwood pushed back on Friday, arguing that LIV players continue to bring value to tournaments through their presence and drawing power.

“I think it illustrates the fact that people like LIV players playing in their events,” Westwood said. “Promoters and sponsors, no matter which tour they’re on, they bring quality to tournaments.”

He then pointed to the Alfred Dunhill Championship as evidence, saying tournament sponsor Johan Rupert has around 26 or 27 invitations and that approximately 25 of those have gone to LIV players.

“That just shows you that LIV players do bring value to tournaments,” Westwood said.

Westwood is also set to return to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October after accepting an invitation. He has previously won the event and said he has supported it throughout his career.

Alfred Dunhill Invitation Highlights Lee Westwood’s Argument

Lee Westwood also defended his own invitation to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, saying he has a long history with the event and its sponsor.

“I’ve won that tournament, and I’ve supported it,” Westwood said. He added that he had played practically every edition until he was forced to give up his European Tour membership due to fines related to LIV Golf.

The former world No. 1 also highlighted his standing on the DP World Tour, where he is second on the all-time money list.

He said he has always had a strong relationship with Rupert and praised the tournament sponsor for his support of golf.

Lee Westwood regained his DP World Tour membership after settling the fines that followed his involvement with LIV Golf. His return gives him the option to play events on the traditional tour, although he continues to disagree with the sanctions imposed.

McIlroy’s comments came as LIV Golf’s future remains under discussion. The league has secured a lead investor as it prepares for a future without PIF backing, while the status of players such as Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm remains an important part of the wider conversation.

Scottie Scheffler had also offered a different perspective when asked about LIV players, saying there are players at the higher levels of the league who would provide value to the PGA Tour and players he enjoys competing against.

The contrasting views from McIlroy, Scheffler, and Westwood underscore the ongoing divide over LIV Golf and the potential path forward for players who may eventually seek a return to the PGA Tour.