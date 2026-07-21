Rory McIlroy Shares Honest Reaction to Major International Golf Partnership

Rory McIlroy has welcomed a new partnership between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Asian Tour, calling it a positive step for the future of international golf. The announcement came shortly after the DP World Tour confirmed a multi-year agreement that will run through at least 2029, creating new commercial opportunities and competitive pathways for players across the three tours.

McIlroy’s endorsement arrives at a time when professional golf is evolving through global partnerships and schedule changes. The six-time major champion has consistently spoken about the importance of growing the game internationally, and his latest comments came just days after the conclusion of the 2026 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

Rory McIlroy Welcomes PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Asian Tour Partnership

Positive news, and great to see the respective tours working together for the good of international golf. https://t.co/MdUk4HTxi3 — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) July 21, 2026

The DP World Tour announced a partnership with the PGA Tour and the Asian Tour through at least 2029.

In its statement, the DP World Tour said:

“A new chapter for global golf. The DP World Tour, Asian Tour and PGA TOUR today announced a partnership through at least 2029, creating new commercial and playing opportunities while establishing pathways for leading Asian Tour members to earn DP World Tour status.”

McIlroy shared the announcement on social media and voiced his support for the agreement.

“Positive news, and great to see the respective tours working together for the good of international golf.”

The partnership is designed to strengthen cooperation between the organizations while giving leading Asian Tour players a clearer route to the DP World Tour.

McIlroy has long advocated for a stronger global structure in professional golf, making his response notable as the sport continues to navigate changes across its major tours.

Rory McIlroy Says Global Priorities Shape His Schedule

McIlroy’s comments also align with his recent descriptions of his playing schedule.

Following the Open Championship, where he finished tied for 40th after closing with a one-over 71, McIlroy admitted that his priorities have shifted away from playing a full PGA Tour schedule.

Asked whether it was fair to say PGA Tour events no longer generated the same excitement for him, McIlroy agreed.

“Yes, that’s fair.”

He explained that his focus has evolved as his career has progressed.

“I think it just sort of ebbs and flows. There’s been years where I’ve given it maybe more of my attention and years that I haven’t.”

McIlroy added that family and major championships now rank higher on his list of priorities.

“I guess I’m just at a stage that I have other things that I prioritize.”

He also pointed to ongoing changes within the PGA Tour’s structure.

“The PGA TOUR is in a lot of flux at the minute with a lot of their schedule and structure and everything like that.”

McIlroy said those changes have influenced how he approaches the FedEx Cup race.

“I just need to be in the top 30 going in there to have a chance to win a FedExCup. So why would I care about the first two? I sort of came to that decision last year, and I’m just sort of doing the same thing.”

Away from golf, McIlroy said he plans to spend time with his family before returning later in the season.

“I haven’t really taken the time to enjoy that or celebrate that,” he said, referring to his Master’s victory.

“Poppy’s got another four weeks off school until she goes back, so I’m just going to enjoy the summer holidays with her and Erica. That’s what I’m looking forward to the most.”

As McIlroy balances family life with a lighter tournament schedule, his support for greater collaboration between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Asian Tour reflects his broader view of the sport. His latest endorsement signals approval of a partnership aimed at expanding opportunities for players while strengthening golf’s international landscape.