Rory McIlroy Reveals the One Problem Costing Him at Doonbeg

Rory McIlroy moved into the weekend at the Amgen Irish Open with work still to do after a second-round 69 at Trump International Golf Links, Doonbeg. The defending champion found Friday’s conditions easier than those he faced during Thursday’s difficult opening round, with the improved weather helping the pace of play and allowing players to attack the course more freely.

McIlroy entered the tournament as one of the leading attractions in a strong Irish Open field. Shane Lowry and Tom McKibbin also remained prominent on the leaderboard, while the home support continued to provide a major backdrop at Doonbeg.

With two rounds remaining, McIlroy needed to make up ground on the leaders. Friday gave him a better scoring opportunity, but his position meant Saturday would be important if he was to move back into contention.

Rory McIlroy Identifies Putting as Key Problem at Doonbeg

After his second round on Friday, McIlroy said the conditions were considerably easier than on Thursday and that the course was “certainly gettable.” However, he felt he failed to take advantage because of his putting.

“I felt like I hit it well enough to shoot a low one, but I just couldn’t get the putter going at all,” McIlroy said.

The four-time major champion also pointed to his difficulty reading the greens.

“It sort of, the last two days, the greens have confused me a little bit. Been struggling to read them,” he said.

McIlroy’s comments showed that he was not dissatisfied with his overall ball-striking.

His frustration centered on his inability to convert enough opportunities on the greens as lower scores were being produced around him.

That left him needing a stronger weekend. McIlroy said he planned to start early Saturday, make some birdies and work his way back up the leaderboard.

“Yeah, I just need to, I need to get a handle on the greens and start reading them a little bit better,” he said.

“But yeah, like I, you know, will get out early tomorrow, try to, um, try to make a few birdies and get myself up the leaderboard.”

McIlroy also praised the performance of Lowry and McKibbin, saying their positions made for a strong weekend at the Irish Open.

While McIlroy now has to solve his putting problems, Lowry has created a significant challenge at the top of the leaderboard.

Shane Lowry’s Course-Record Round Changes Irish Open Picture

Getty Shane Lowry of Ireland

Lowry produced the standout round of Friday, shooting a course-record 62 at Doonbeg to move to 11 under par.

He made nine birdies and one bogey, finishing three shots ahead of the nearest at the time.

The performance came after Lowry opened with a 67 on Thursday.

His second round was considerably more aggressive, with six birdies on the front nine and three more after the turn.

Lowry briefly had an opportunity to chase a sub-60 score before a three-putt bogey on the 13th. He recovered with a birdie at the 15th and finished with three consecutive pars.

Golf Monthly’s Mike Hall reported that Lowry’s round puts him firmly in control heading into the weekend, while McIlroy has a sizeable gap to close.

McIlroy acknowledged Lowry’s performance and said having Lowry and McKibbin near the top was “great for the tournament.”

McIlroy also praised the Irish support at Doonbeg, saying fans are “very knowledgeable, very respectful” and “enthusiastic.”

For McIlroy, the task is now straightforward. He needs to read the greens better, convert more putts, and take advantage of the scoring conditions. With Lowry setting the pace, the defending champion has limited room for error over the final two rounds.