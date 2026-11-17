Rory McIlroy has enjoyed another successful year on the golf course, adding to his legacy with several strong performances across the 2026 season. The Northern Irishman also secured another significant milestone in European golf during his recent appearance at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

McIlroy finished runner-up at the season-ending tournament but still emerged as the Race to Dubai champion. His consistency throughout the year helped him secure another season-long title, while his victory at the Masters remained the biggest individual tournament success of his 2026 campaign.

With the season approaching its conclusion, the 37-year-old is assessing his remaining opportunities before turning his attention to another demanding year. His latest comments also provide insight into his ambitions and the standards he continues to set for himself.

Rory McIlroy Targets Australian Open Victory to End 2026 Season

After winning the Race to Dubai, Rory McIlroy said at a press conference that the Australian Open is his next target, as he aims to end his 2026 campaign with another trophy.

“I’d love to win the Australian Open in a couple of weeks’ time. Yeah, that’s really the next goal. Get that next win, you know,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy also acknowledged that his results this year haven’t fully reflected the quality of his performances.

Although he has played consistently, the Masters has been his only tournament victory in 2026.

McIlroy has recorded three runner-up finishes and three third-place finishes this season. He now wants to turn some of those strong performances into victories before the year ends.

“As I said, I’ve played a lot of good golf this year with only winning once, even though it was a big one. It would be nice to cap the year off with a victory and win that Stonehaven Cup again,” he added.

The Australian Open holds particular significance for McIlroy. He won the tournament in 2013, so another triumph would be a chance to lift the Stonehaven Cup for a second time.

His comments show he wants to sustain his momentum after his landmark Dubai win.

Victory in Australia would add another title to a season featuring his Masters success and Race to Dubai crown.

Rory McIlroy Faces Tougher Race to Dubai Competition in 2027

McIlroy is focused on his remaining tournaments but also reflected on his career ambitions after matching Colin Montgomerie’s record of eight European Tour Order of Merit titles.

McIlroy has often said he hopes to rank among Europe’s greatest golfers. After his latest achievement, he described how that ambition has shaped his career.

“I want to go down as one of the greatest Europeans that’s ever played the game,” McIlroy said.

Matching Montgomerie’s eight titles advances McIlroy’s goal. He has also won five consecutive Race to Dubai crowns.

However, defending the title in 2027 may be tougher, with Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton expected to return to full-time DP World Tour schedules and compete for the season-long award.

McIlroy acknowledged that their participation could make the next Race to Dubai particularly competitive. Unlike those players, he will continue balancing appearances on both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour.

“Next year is going to be tough because you’ve got the likes of Jon and Tyrrell and some of these guys coming back and playing a full-time DP World Tour schedule,” he explained.

McIlroy may strengthen his late-season schedule if he remains in title contention, while aiming to earn points early to improve his position.

For now, his attention is on Australia and the opportunity to close 2026 with another victory. Next season will bring a different challenge as he tries to extend his record-equalling run.