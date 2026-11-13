Rory McIlroy Reveals How Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal Changed His Game

Rory McIlroy arrived at the 2026 DP World Tour Championship with another opportunity to add to his impressive European golf record. The Northern Irishman is competing at Jumeirah Golf Estates, where he has previously won the season-ending tournament three times, in 2012, 2015 and 2024.

McIlroy entered the final event in second place behind Eugenio Chacarra after overtaking Patrick Reed with his third-place finish at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship.

With 2,000 points available to the winner in Dubai, McIlroy has an opportunity to finish another successful season on a high note.

Rory McIlroy Reveals How Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal Influenced His Game

During an interview following the opening round of the DP World Tour Championship, Rory McIlroy explained how tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal influenced his approach to competition.

Asked whether he had looked up to a particular golfer for the way he carried himself, McIlroy said he had instead drawn inspiration from athletes in other sports.

“I’m a massive tennis fan, and the way Roger and Rafa both carried themselves on the tennis court,” McIlroy said.

He specifically highlighted Nadal’s discipline, pointing out that the Spaniard had never broken a racket during his career.

McIlroy also noted that Federer developed greater emotional control after being a hothead early in his career.

“Roger was a bit of a hothead early on in his career, but learned how to sort of harness that energy and turn it into positive things for him on the court,” he explained.

McIlroy then acknowledged the broader influence both players have had on his own career.

“Those two in particular, like, just watching as a fan over the years, they’ve had a big impact on how I have tried to approach my sport and my game, and my attitude whenever I’m playing as well,” he said.

McIlroy’s comments highlighted how lessons from outside golf have contributed to his approach to competing at the highest level.

Rory McIlroy Opens DP World Tour Championship With Three-Under 69

McIlroy also made a positive start to his campaign in Dubai, carding a three-under-par 69 in Thursday’s opening round.

The score put him tied for third, two strokes behind leader Joost Luiten, who opened with a five-under 67.

Playing in breezy conditions on the Earth Course, McIlroy recorded five birdies and two bogeys.

He started strongly with a birdie at the first and recovered from a few mistakes to remain close to the leaders.

His closing hole offered another opportunity to improve his score.

McIlroy reached the par-five 18th with a chance to make eagle but missed the putt and settled for birdie.

“Anything in the 60s today I felt was a good score,” McIlroy said after his round. “And sort of held it together nicely when I needed to.”

The opening performance also helped his Race to Dubai ambitions.

Chacarra, who began the week at the top of the standings, carded an even-par 72. McIlroy therefore gained three strokes on his closest rival during the first round.

A tournament victory would guarantee McIlroy the season-long title and an eighth Race to Dubai crown. His 69 leaves him within striking distance of Luiten, while the competition continues into Friday, with the standings still to be decided.