Rory McIlroy’s Former Agent Delivers Unfortunate News Ahead of US Open at Shinnecock Hills

Rory McIlroy enters the 2026 U.S. Open with momentum from another strong major season, but his former agent believes Shinnecock Hills could present major problems for the world No. 2. McIlroy already captured a second straight Masters title earlier this year, yet questions remain about how his game will translate to the demanding conditions expected in New York.

Andrew “Chubby” Chandler, who represented McIlroy during the early stages of his career, shared concerns about the Northern Irishman’s chances at the third major championship of the season. Speaking to CanadaCasino, Chandler said the expected fast and windy setup at Shinnecock Hills may not favor McIlroy’s strengths off the tee.

McIlroy tied for seventh at the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club earlier this month after struggling to consistently find fairways. Chandler believes similar conditions at the U.S. Open could again neutralize one of McIlroy’s biggest advantages.

Andrew “Chubby” Chandler Questions Rory McIlroy’s Fit at Shinnecock Hills

Chandler said he does not believe Shinnecock Hills is an ideal course setup for McIlroy heading into the U.S. Open.

“No, I don’t think Shinnecock suits him to win at the U.S. Open,” Chandler told CanadaCasino. “It’s probably going to be fast, it’s probably going to be windy. I would say it’s doubtful he gets the conditions that would suit him.”

McIlroy won the U.S. Open in 2011 at Congressional Country Club, but he has struggled for consistency in the championship since then. He also missed the cut the last time the U.S. Open was held at Shinnecock Hills in 2018 after rounds of 80 and 70.

Chandler pointed to McIlroy’s driving struggles at the PGA Championship as another sign that firm and fast conditions remain difficult for the six-time major champion.

“I’ve always had this idea about Rory: he never plays firm, fast courses well,” Chandler said. “That seemed to bear that up this time.”

The former agent explained that McIlroy’s driving distance becomes less effective when he cannot control the golf ball off the tee.

“The advantage of hitting it 328 yards is massive, but not if you’re hitting it in the cabbage all the time,” Chandler said.

Still, Chandler made clear that he expects McIlroy to continue contending in major championships moving forward.

“I definitely think he’ll win more than a couple of majors,” Chandler said. “But he’s going to get another 20 or 30 chances to win a major, and they’re not all going to be like that.”

McIlroy is expected to play next at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village before turning his attention to the U.S. Open.

Rory McIlroy’s PGA Championship Struggles Raised Further Questions

McIlroy remained in contention during the PGA Championship before fading during the final round at Aronimink. The tournament also included criticism from both McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler regarding difficult pin placements.

Scheffler called the setups some of the toughest he had ever seen on Tour, while Chandler suggested the course itself played a major role in McIlroy’s frustrations.

“I think his expletive was an admission that the course got the better of him early,” Chandler said.

McIlroy was also involved in a tense exchange with a spectator during the tournament after reacting to a heckler. Chandler described the overall atmosphere as manageable despite isolated incidents.

“I thought the atmosphere at the PGA Championship was actually quite pleasant,” Chandler said. “You’ve got a few idiots shouting out, but not many.”

He also said McIlroy already has enough protection around him during tournaments.

“He’s got plenty of security protection. He has people there following him around the course,” Chandler explained. “I think if you end up giving him too much protection, it looks ridiculous.”

Despite concerns about Shinnecock Hills, McIlroy remains one of the leading names entering the U.S. Open alongside Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Aaron Rai. The championship will test players with firm fairways, thick rough and difficult greens, conditions Chandler believes could once again challenge McIlroy’s accuracy off the tee.