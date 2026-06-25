Rory McIlroy News Emerges on Thursday During the Travelers Championship

Rory McIlroy chose to skip the last signature event of this golf season. He did not tee off this week at the Travelers Championship.

The two-time Masters champion is using his break to get some early practice in ahead of the Open Championship.

Golf legend Sir Nick Faldo was at the Royal Birkdale and he suddenly bumped into McIlroy, three weeks ahead of the tournament. The six-time major winner recently moved to London with his family for the summer before the U.S. Open.

“It’s good, a little bit different from 2017, the last time we played an Open here,” he revealed. “Some different green complexes, different holes. I’m excited to be back.”

McIlroy finished golf at Shinnecock Hills last week with a score of 6-over par. He was playing quite well, but messed up in some crucial situations. He made bogeys that weren’t supposed to be made.

“It’s good to get up here and play early. I’ve been trying to do that at every major championship, which has been working out for me,” McIlroy said.

The 37-year-old will also tee off the week before the Open at the Scottish Open.

Faldo offered some advice since the first Open he played in his career was at Royal Birkdale 50 years ago. He has won the tournament thrice in his career.

Rory McIlroy is Focusing More on His Health & Family

McIlroy is choosing his schedule this season very carefully. He doesn’t want to exert too much strain on his body. He also plans to focus more on his family.

“I feel a bit like a part-timer these days,” he said during the Memorial tournament. “I had a couple of weeks off. We got ourselves settled into our house in London for the summer.”

McIlroy teed off in only nine events this year, which is four fewer than his rival Scottie Scheffler.

“I’ll always look at the schedule at the start of the year and see what best fits me and my life and everything else that I sort of do, whether it’s with family or other opportunities that I’m pursuing outside of golf,” he continued.

“I’ll continue to ‘pick and choose’ my schedule based on my own priorities, regardless of how the new PGA Tour is shaped.”

Rory McIlroy’s Feelings After the New PGA Tour Changes

The PGA Tour recently announced massive changes to the schedule starting in 2028. They introduced a two-tier competition system.

The top level, called the Championship Series, will feature 23–24 elite events with 120-player fields and minimum purses of $20 million, while the new Challenger Series will serve as a pathway for players to earn promotion to the top tier.

The events in the Challenger series will feature minimum purses of $4 million.

The top 20 players from the Challenger Series will move up to the Championship Series each season, while lower-performing players from the top tier will be relegated. A new “Last Chance” series will also offer golfers one final opportunity to regain top-tier status.

“Today’s announcement is a positive step for professional golf,” McIlroy said. “I’ve always been proud to compete around the world and the collaboration between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour is one founded in the betterment of the game globally. Today, we are putting the fans first and I am excited about the future of our sport.”