Rory McIlroy Shares Personal Feelings on Beating First-Tee Nerves

Rory McIlroy has shared the mental approach that helped him overcome the first-tee nerves he experienced throughout his career, explaining that he intentionally thinks through the worst possible outcome before hitting his opening shot. The six-time major champion discussed the strategy during a recent appearance on the WHOOP Podcast, offering insight into how he manages anxiety before competition.

McIlroy’s comments come after another major season in which he successfully defended his Masters title before finishing tied for 40th at The Open. While his accomplishments include 30 PGA Tour victories, 21 DP World Tour titles and six major championships, the Northern Irishman said he still dealt with nerves on the first tee and developed a routine that allowed him to play with greater freedom.

Rory McIlroy Explains How Worst-Case Thinking Helped Beat First-Tee Nerves

Speaking on the WHOOP Podcast, McIlroy said he deliberately imagines the worst possible outcome before a round begins.

“I say this all the time. It’s counterintuitive to a lot of people, but I do. If you’re trying to overcome anxiety or nerves or on performance, I do try to think about, well, what’s the worst that could happen?”

He explained that the exercise helps him put pressure into perspective.

“I’m not gonna die on the golf course, thankfully.”

McIlroy admitted that first-tee nerves were once a significant challenge.

“I used to have, like, first tee nerves, like, big time. I would struggle on the first tee.”

Rather than trying to avoid those thoughts, he mentally walks through how he would recover from a poor opening shot.

“So if you hit it in the trees, okay, then what do you do? You go up there and you figure it out, you know, you’re skillful enough to hit a punch shot out of the trees and, you know, get it up to the green and get it up and down and make a par and move on.”

According to McIlroy, imagining the complete sequence removes uncertainty and makes the situation easier to handle.

“For whatever reason, imagining, like, the worst-case scenario, give me a level of comfort, because I felt like any worst-case scenario that I could bring up in my head, I’ll be able to deal with.”

He said that mindset ultimately helps him produce his best golf.

“Especially on the first tee for me… if you get nervous on the golf course, you get tight… it gives me a sense of freedom. And like, if I can swing free, that’s when I play my best golf.”

McIlroy clarified that he still visualizes successful shots before swinging.

“I think I’m not standing behind a tee shot and visualizing myself hit a bad shot. Like, I’m visualizing myself hitting it where I want to.”

Instead, he first accepts the possibility of a mistake before focusing on execution.

“And then if the worst that can happen isn’t that bad, it’s like, well, that’s okay. You’ll be able to manage it.”

Rory McIlroy Ends Another Profitable Major Season Despite Open Championship Finish

McIlroy’s comments come after a 2026 major season in which he made history by becoming only the fourth golfer to successfully defend the Masters title.

His victory at Augusta earned him approximately £3.4 million in prize money and represented the largest share of his major earnings for the year.

He also finished tied for seventh at the PGA Championship, tied for 32nd at the U.S. Open, and tied for 40th at The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, where he closed the season’s final major nine strokes behind champion Ryan Fox.

According to calculations cited by golfclubs4cash, McIlroy earned nearly £4 million across the four majors in 2026.

The same calculations estimated that he would pay approximately £1,634,840 in taxes on those major earnings, leaving him with roughly £2.35 million from those events before factoring in additional PGA Tour prize money.

The figures placed McIlroy at the top of the estimated tax list among golfers for the 2026 majors, narrowly ahead of Wyndham Clark. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler ranked third after recording top-four finishes in three majors despite not winning one.

While McIlroy’s season included another historic Masters triumph and substantial earnings, his latest appearance on the WHOOP Podcast offered a different perspective on success. Rather than focusing on trophies or prize money, the Northern Irishman explained how accepting the possibility of failure before the opening tee shot has helped him play with greater confidence throughout his career.