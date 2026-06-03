Rory McIlroy Reveals Personal News With Wife Erica Ahead of Memorial Tournament

Rory McIlroy is set to return to golf this weekend for The Memorial Tournament, which is Jack Nicklaus’ tournament.

McIlroy announced after the PGA Championship that he would take some time off and would return at the Memorial. Now, ahead of the tournament, McIlroy spoke to the media on Wednesday and revealed he and his wife Erica used the time to get settled into their house in London, England, for the summer.

“I feel like a part-timer these days. Yeah, had a couple of weeks off, we got ourselves settled into our house in London for the summer,” McIlroy said to reporters. “So, it was nice to be in there for the last 10 days. A little bit of practice, stopped off at Shinnecock on the way here on Monday, scouted it a little bit, and played. Excited for a nice, good tournament here, I missed this one last year, so it’s good to be back. The course is as hard as ever, so looking forward to the challenge this week.”

McIlroy usually lives in Florida, but will be living in London for the summer with his wife Erica and daughter Poppy. He is from Europe, so the summer gives him time to get closer to home.

McIlroy, meanwhile, is set to play the Memorial before skipping the Canadian Open to prepare for the U.S. Open, before he gets ready for the Scottish Open and The Open, which is why he moved to Europe for the summer.

McIlroy Hopeful to Break Through at Memorial

After taking some time off to move back to Europe, McIlroy is excited to return to the Memorial.

McIlroy knows it’s a special tournament given that Nicklaus hosts the event. But he also likes the golf course, even though he hasn’t won here before.

“Jack, being the host and everything that comes along with this tournament, the golf course, the wonderful work they do for the local community here. It’s a wonderful tournament. Obviously, a great list of champions on a wonderful course. I haven’t quite figured it out yet; it has frustrated me over my career. But, hopefully this is the week I put it all together.”

McIlroy tees off on Thursday at 10:25 a.m. ET alongside Justin Thomas.

McIlroy enters the week with the second-best odds of winning the tournament at +1050. He only trails Scott Scheffler, who has odds of +310. Scheffler has won the tournament in back-to-back years as he goes for the three-peat.

McIlroy Hopeful U.S. Open Makes Major Change

Although McIlroy is focused on the Memorial, he is also preparing for the U.S. Open.

After playing Shinnecock on Monday, McIlroy has some advice for the USGA ahead of the event.

“The greens are rolling around 11, 11.2, something like that, and I really don’t think they need to get much faster,” McIlroy said. “I think if they can keep them at that green speed, they can get them firm, and they can use the hole locations that they want to use without having some of the struggles that they have had the last couple of U.S. Opens.

“So to me, it’s all about them just maintaining the green speeds really where they are and not getting them too out of hand, and I think it will be a great week. If it’s set up the right way, I think it’s one of the best championship tests in the country. I mean, it’s an amazing golf course.”

The last time the U.S. Open was at Shinnecock was in 2018 when Brooks Koepka won with a final score of +1.