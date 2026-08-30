Rory McIlroy Addresses ‘Extra Conversations’ With PGA Tour CEO This Year

Rory McIlroy enters the final round of the TOUR Championship with momentum after a strong Saturday at East Lake Golf Club.

The Northern Irishman shot a 7-under 63. He moved to 10 under and back into contention. McIlroy struggled over the first two rounds. His Saturday performance gave him a chance to challenge for the title on Sunday.

McIlroy, 37, also discussed his long professional career. He reflected on the PGA Tour’s direction and his approach to managing a demanding schedule.

Rory McIlroy Reveals ‘Really Good Relationship’ With Brian Rolapp

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Rory McIlroy said he has built a “really good relationship” with PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp.

“I feel like I’ve formed a really good relationship with Brian without having it take up as much of my time as it has done before with being on the board or being on certain committees and stuff,” McIlroy said during his Saturday press conference.

“I appreciate that he keeps me in the loop with everything.”

McIlroy also discussed his conversations with Rolapp this year.

“Obviously there’s been some extra conversations this year just about membership and minimums and all that, but we figured that out, which is fine,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy then praised the PGA Tour’s commitment to the DP World Tour.

“But going forward, I think the PGA TOUR’s commitment to the DP World Tour is wonderful,” McIlroy said.

He also highlighted efforts to elevate national opens and international golf. McIlroy is a dual member of both tours.

“So I certainly appreciate the willingness of Brian and the entire sort of team at the PGA TOUR to help elevate those and make them bigger and better tournaments.”

Rory McIlroy Reflects on the Demands of a Long PGA Tour Career

Rory McIlroy also discussed how he manages the long golf season. He has spent 18 or 19 years as a professional.

He believes losing enthusiasm for the course means it is time for a break.

“I think once you start to lose your enthusiasm to go to the course, it’s time to take a break,” McIlroy said.

The TOUR Championship marks his third straight week of competition. McIlroy said he rarely plays three weeks in a row now. He considers that stretch close to his limit.

He also recalled playing four straight events in 2024. The PGA Tour playoffs featured four tournaments that year.

“I think the last time I played four in a row might have been in 2024, and in the fourth week, I was like I’m done. I’m never doing this again,” he said.

Rory McIlroy said his years on tour have changed his approach.

“Again, I’m 37. I’ve been at this, this is my 18th or 19th year as a pro. Maybe my fuse is a little shorter than it used to be,” he said.

McIlroy’s comments focused on stamina and workload. He did not indicate that he plans to retire or that he has a serious injury.