Rory McIlroy Questions Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm’s Value in PGA Tour Return

Rory McIlroy does not think LIV players like Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and others will provide any value to the PGA Tour if they do decide to return.

“I would argue, have they brought value to LIV?” he questioned to the media on Wednesday Aug 19. “I think the PGA TOUR’s in a really good spot.”

The discourse has swirled in the past few days after The Telegraph reported that Rahm is planning to part ways with LIV. Just days after that, Tee Times reported that the Spaniard is planning a return to the Tour.

Joel Beall of Golf Digest claimed that the report is premature and no such talks have taken place, but it has already taken social media by storm.

McIlroy agreed that eventually, it would be good for the PGA Tour.

“I’m pretty sure they’re not going to be welcomed back straight away,” he said. “I think it was said at the time that the deal that they might get going forward, if they do decide to come back, isn’t going to be as good as the one that Brooks got.”

Rory McIlroy Shares His Perspective on Phil Mickelson & LIV 2.0

McIlroy will not be happy if LIV ends. People losing their jobs is never right, but he believes that whatever LIV 2.0 becomes, the PGA Tour will always be the best.

“I’ve kept my position consistent that LIV has never been a good thing for the game,” McIlroy added. “So, whatever 2.0 looks like, this is the best platform for the top professional golfers in the world.”

McIlroy believes that three years ago, Phil Mickelson could have handled his grievances better.

“Phil was unhappy with some stuff or whatever it was,” he said. “Surely that just warranted a conversation instead of blowing the entire professional game up and doing something else.”

Mickelson’s primary grievances centered on what he called the Tour’s “obnoxious greed” and unfair control over players’ financial and media rights. He accused leadership of hoarding billions of dollars in digital content and media assets generated by the players.

Rory McIlroy Believes Scottie Scheffler is Better than Himself

McIlroy was asked whether he believes that a Masters and a Tour Championship resume warrants a Player of the Year award. He disagreed, instead handing the honor to Scottie Scheffler.

“I firsthand watched him for the first two days last week,” McIlroy said. “If he keeps playing like that, if he gains nine strokes on the greens every week, we’re all F’d.”

Scheffler won on Sunday with an eight-stroke lead. He is an overwhelming favorite again this week at the BMW Championship as the defending champion.