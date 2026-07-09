Rory McIlroy Reveals Retirement Timeline During Genesis Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy opened the Genesis Scottish Open with a five-under 65 on Thursday to move into a share of the early lead, but it was his comments about his long-term future that drew just as much attention ahead of next week’s Open Championship.

The six-time major champion carded an eagle and five birdies at The Renaissance Club, finishing alongside Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay and Bernd Wiesberger atop the leaderboard after the opening round. McIlroy’s performance continued his strong recent starts despite a reduced playing schedule, as he prepares for the final men’s major of the season at Royal Birkdale.

Speaking after his round, McIlroy reflected on his motivation following last year’s career Grand Slam and addressed whether he expects to remain on tour another decade. While he described the freedom of no longer chasing the Grand Slam as “liberating,” he suggested he may not still be competing into his late 40s.

Rory McIlroy Discusses Retirement Timeline After Genesis Scottish Open Round

McIlroy smiled when asked whether he now has another decade of “freewheeling” golf ahead after completing the career Grand Slam.

“A decade? Well, we’ll see,” McIlroy replied with a laugh.

His response hinted that he does not necessarily see himself playing professionally at age 47, although he stressed he still has plenty left to accomplish before considering retirement.

“It’s a very liberating feeling, but I can’t get complacent,” McIlroy said.

“I still need to set goals, I still… Scottie talked about it at Shinnecock, if he were to win the Grand Slam the goalposts move and you figure out what else you want to do.”

McIlroy explained that achieving one of golf’s biggest milestones has not changed his overall outlook.

“I said this a few times, I said I felt like the Grand Slam was the destination, it wasn’t. It’s a continuous journey, it’s a journey until you decide you want to step off and do something else.”

“As long as I’m on this journey there will always be goals to achieve.”

The comments came after an impressive opening round in Scotland. According to the leaderboard after Round 1, McIlroy shares the lead at five under alongside Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay and Bernd Wiesberger, while Brooks Koepka sits one shot back at four under. The strong start places McIlroy in contention heading into Friday as he looks to add another Genesis Scottish Open title after winning the event in 2023.

Rory McIlroy Explains Benefits of Lighter PGA Tour Schedule

McIlroy also spoke about the decision to reduce his tournament schedule, saying the extra time away from competition has helped both his golf and his personal life.

“The benefits are seeing my family more,” McIlroy said. “Feeling like I have a bit more balance in my life.”

He added that fewer starts have not affected his ability to begin tournaments well.

“I feel like even though I have played pretty sparsely over the past few months, the starts of my tournaments have all been really good,” he said.

“So it’s not like I’m coming in and starting slow, and the little bit of extra practice I think actually helps in some ways.”

McIlroy believes the lighter workload has also helped maintain his motivation nearly two decades into his professional career.

“I think one of the other benefits for me, like I’m nearly 20 years into this, and I need to do everything I can to keep my enthusiasm as high as possible, and playing a lighter schedule definitely does that.”

His opening-round performance supported that view. Despite making an untidy start after duffing a chip on his opening hole, McIlroy recovered with five birdies and an eagle to sign for a 65. He also saved par five of the seven times he missed the green, including a notable bunker save on his final hole.

The strong opening round gives McIlroy momentum heading into the remainder of the Genesis Scottish Open, the final competitive tune-up before next week’s Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. With another encouraging start and a schedule that he believes keeps him fresh, the Northern Irishman remains firmly in contention both this week and for the season’s final major.