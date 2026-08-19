Rory McIlroy Says Golfers Are “All Effed” if Scottie Scheffler Keeps This Up

Rory McIlroy has made a blunt admission about the 2026 Player of the Year race, saying Scottie Scheffler remains the clear favorite even if McIlroy wins the TOUR Championship. Asked whether a Master’s and TOUR Championship double would be enough for the award, McIlroy dismissed the idea.

“No. I’m not the Player of the Year. No chance. Scottie is,” McIlroy said ahead of the BMW Championship at Bellerive Country Club. He added that there are still two weeks left, but praised Scheffler’s recent form after watching him at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Scheffler opened the FedExCup Playoffs with an eight-shot victory at TPC Southwind, shooting 61 in the second round before closing with a 66. The win was his 21st on the PGA Tour since the start of 2022 and his second of the 2026 season. McIlroy, meanwhile, finished 66th in Memphis after returning from a three-week break.

Rory McIlroy Backs Scottie Scheffler for Player of the Year

McIlroy was asked whether winning the Masters and TOUR Championship would create a strong enough resume to claim Player of the Year honors.

The four-time FedExCup winner did not believe it would be enough.

“No. I’m not the Player of the Year. No chance. Scottie is,” McIlroy said. “Well, sorry, there’s two weeks to go, but I first-hand watched him for the first two days last week, and if he keeps playing like that, we’re, you know, if he gains nine strokes on the greens every week, we’re all effed.”

Scheffler’s performance in Memphis came after a season in which his results remained strong despite producing only one win before the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He finished runner-up at the Masters and recorded top-five finishes at the U.S. Open and Open Championship, while also placing T-14 at the PGA Championship.

His victory at TPC Southwind gave him his 21st PGA Tour title and his 15th since the start of the 2024 season. It also strengthened his position at the top of the FedExCup standings heading into the BMW Championship.

McIlroy, meanwhile, is already guaranteed a place at the TOUR Championship. However, he admitted after his TPC Southwind performance that his game needs significant work before the second playoff event.

“Obviously didn’t come in here with a ton of reps,” McIlroy said after finishing 66th. “It almost felt like the more the week went on, the more I felt lost with my golf swing a little bit.”

Rory McIlroy Faces Work Ahead of the BMW Championship

McIlroy entered the FedExCup Playoffs looking to build toward the season-ending TOUR Championship and a potential fourth FedExCup title.

His return in Memphis did not go according to plan. He failed to break par in any of his four rounds and finished two shots over par for the tournament.

“The swing wasn’t in sync and obviously I didn’t do a ton of practice coming in here,” McIlroy said. “I’m so far away from where I need to be to even feel like I have a chance. I’ve just got to keep working and hope it turns around a little bit.”

McIlroy said he would need to use the time between the FedEx St. Jude Championship and the BMW Championship to regain his form.

“To me it’s more about obviously the execution of what I’m doing right now, and the execution wasn’t there this week,” he said. “I’m going to have to sort of put the head down and grind from now until Thursday to try to feel like I have any sort of chance [at Bellerive].”

With the BMW Championship next on the schedule, McIlroy has two playoff events remaining to make his case. But based on his own assessment, Scheffler remains the player to beat for the 2026 Player of the Year award.