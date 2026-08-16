Rory McIlroy Under Fire for Career Decision Before FedEx St. Jude Struggles

Rory McIlroy skipped the FedEx St. Jude Championship last year, but this time decided to compete in the opening event of the PGA Tour playoffs to get over his long layoff.

It didn’t go well, with McIlroy sinking near the bottom of the tournament and facing criticism for his approach to the PGA Tour this year.

Rory McIlroy Finding Encouragement Despite Poor Finish

After skipping the Memphis event last year — and taking some criticism for it — McIlroy hit the course for his first competitive action since July. He has taken a light approach to the PGA Tour this season with some long absences, including earlier in the year when he skipped several events to practice at Augusta for the Masters.

That strategy worked, leading to a second straight Masters win for McIlroy, but the rust was more evident at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this weekend. He struggled through rounds of 74-70-72-72 for a 66th-place finish.

McIlroy said he was happy just to get back into competitive golf.

“I definitely felt like I found a feel out there that might work on the golf course,” McIlroy said, via the Guardian. “I hit some better shots coming in, for sure. Still a few loose ones as well, but five birdies coming in … there’s some signs of encouragement there.”

McIlroy had little on the line, having remained in the top-50 and an automatic berth in next week’s BMW Championship in St. Louis, Missouri. Still, the world’s No. 2 golfer said he had plenty of work in the coming week to prepare.