Rory McIlroy Announces His Career Goals Ahead of US Open at Shinnecock Hills

Rory McIlroy is preparing for another opportunity to add to his major championship record when the U.S. Open returns to Shinnecock Hills later this month.

The four-time major winner enters the championship after a strong season that included defending his Masters title and completing the career Grand Slam. McIlroy recently returned to competition at the Memorial Tournament, where he finished tied for 12th, and has already spent time practicing at Shinnecock Hills ahead of the third major of the season.

Speaking on the “Fried Egg Golf channel”, McIlroy discussed the unique challenges of the historic venue, his appreciation for traditional U.S. Open setups, and the career goals that continue to motivate him as he enters the next phase of his career.

Rory McIlroy Reveals Career Goals Ahead of the U.S. Open

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McIlroy said winning a U.S. Open at a course such as Shinnecock Hills would hold special significance because of the demands it places on every aspect of a player’s game.

Reflecting on his near-miss at Pinehurst and his desire to succeed on a traditional U.S. Open test, McIlroy explained how his perspective has evolved over the years.

“It would mean a lot to me because I think I have evolved my game over the years and I’ve definitely brought a way better attitude towards that style of golf over the last few years,” McIlroy said.

He added, “I want to continue to do that because I think it is like I have like three acts in my career.”

McIlroy described the current stage of his career as an opportunity to combine experience with the shot-making ability that has defined his success.

“And then I think act three I can be a little more of that like wily veteran and play the little shots,” he said. “I can still play big ball but I also want to pride myself on being able to play small ball a little bit too.”

The Northern Irishman also referenced his disappointment at Pinehurst, where he felt he had an opportunity to win on what he called a “true U.S. Open test.”

“That was such an opportunity to win on a true U.S. Open test, firm greens, baked out,” McIlroy said. “No one could say that I hadn’t done it that way.”

Rory McIlroy Explains What Makes Shinnecock Hills a Unique U.S. Open Test

McIlroy expects Shinnecock Hills to once again provide a comprehensive examination of a player’s game, though he believes course officials may take a more measured approach to setup conditions than in previous years.

“I think you’ll see a slightly gentler Shinnecock this time around because USGA don’t want to lose it,” McIlroy said.

He noted that wind conditions often determine how difficult the course becomes, recalling his experience during the 2018 U.S. Open.

“I remember every left or right wind that I had on the tee shot,” McIlroy said. “I just couldn’t start the ball far enough left. I just kept missing it in the right rough.”

McIlroy praised the course’s strategic design, highlighting the importance of positioning and approach angles to the greens.

“You do have to think about angles and you have to think about approaching these greens,” he said.

He also pointed to the challenge presented by Shinnecock’s small greens and varying hole locations.

“The greens are incredible,” McIlroy said. “But again, if you get those greens too fast then they become silly.”

Despite the challenges, McIlroy believes the course remains one of the premier championship venues in golf.

“It’s a wonderful tournament golf course,” he said. “I also think it tests pretty much all aspects of your game.”

McIlroy listed trajectory control, strategy, short-game touch, and driving accuracy among the skills required to contend at Shinnecock Hills.

As the U.S. Open approaches, McIlroy will look to add his name to the list of champions who have succeeded at the historic venue. More importantly, he hopes to continue the evolution of a career that already includes some of golf’s biggest achievements while pursuing another major title.