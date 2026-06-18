Rory McIlroy Makes Concerning Admission About USGA Decision Ahead of US Open

The 2026 U.S. Open is set to begin at Shinnecock Hills, but one decision by the United States Golf Association (USGA) has already become a major talking point among players.

Ahead of the championship, the USGA informed competitors that it plans to syringe the greens between the morning and afternoon waves on Thursday and Friday. The move is designed to maintain more consistent playing conditions throughout the day at one of golf’s most demanding venues.

Rory McIlroy, the 2011 U.S. Open champion and reigning Masters winner, admitted his initial reaction to the plan was one of concern. However, after hearing the reasoning behind the decision, he ultimately came around to supporting the approach.

Speaking before the tournament, McIlroy explained why the USGA’s decision initially caught him off guard, while also acknowledging the unique challenges presented by Shinnecock Hills.

Rory McIlroy Questions USGA Watering Plan Before Changing View

McIlroy was asked about the USGA’s plan to apply water to the greens between waves during the opening two rounds of the championship.

His first impression was far from positive.

“When I first heard of it my first reaction was, ‘That’s stupid, why are they doing that?’” McIlroy said.

However, the four-time major champion explained that further discussions helped him understand the reasoning behind the decision.

“It’s a unique golf course,” McIlroy said. “The members at Shinnecock will tell you they do that every single day. Every single day at this course the members play, they put water on the course at 2 p.m.”

McIlroy noted that his biggest concern was not the watering itself but how it could be perceived if conditions became too difficult.

“For me it’s more my concern was you don’t want it to look as if you’ve lost the golf course and you’re starting to put water on it, which I don’t think is what they’re going to do,” he said.

The USGA’s decision comes with strong winds expected during Thursday’s opening round. The conditions could quickly dry out greens and create significant differences between morning and afternoon tee times.

McIlroy acknowledged that reality when discussing the expected weather.

“I think especially with the heaviness of the wind on Thursday it’s probably prudent to do that,” he said.

He added that while Friday’s forecast appears less severe, applying the same policy would help maintain fairness throughout the field.

“Friday doesn’t look as windy but I think just for again fairness and competitive integrity they do it on Friday too,” McIlroy said.

Rory McIlroy Embraces Strategic Challenge of Shinnecock Hills

While the watering discussion has attracted attention, McIlroy remains focused on the challenge awaiting players at Shinnecock Hills.

The Northern Irishman has experienced both extremes at the venue. During the 2018 U.S. Open, he missed the cut after opening with a 10-over-par 80. Since then, he has become one of the championship’s most consistent performers. He recorded six consecutive top-10 finishes before last year’s T19 result at Oakmont.

McIlroy believes his approach to the U.S. Open has evolved significantly over the years.

“If you can get your ball to the middle of the greens here and just putt to the corners wherever the flags are going to be, that’s never going to be a bad strategy,” he said.

“I think that’s a lot of the strategy that I’ve employed at the U.S. Open over the past few years has been a lot like that, and that’s served me well.”

He also credited patience as a key factor in his recent success at the championship.

“It hasn’t gotten me the trophy, but it’s gotten me pretty close for a few years,” McIlroy said. “But I definitely feel like I’ve become a lot better of a U.S. Open player by trying to really stay patient throughout the week and not taking on too much.”

McIlroy remains a strong contender this week as he seeks a second U.S. Open title and seventh major championship overall. With Shinnecock expected to test every aspect of a player’s game, he believes the course represents the ultimate examination in golf.

“I think if everything is going the way everyone wants it in terms of weather, setup, I think it’s the best championship test in the country,” McIlroy said. “I think it tests all aspects of the game: driving, iron play, you need to have your wits about you on the greens.”

As the championship begins, the USGA’s watering plan may remain under scrutiny, but McIlroy’s focus has shifted back to the challenge of conquering one of golf’s toughest venues.