Rory McIlroy & Wife Erica’s Personal Announcement Was Influenced by Their Daughter Poppy

Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica recently moved to London before the Memorial Tournament. During a two-week break after the PGA Championship, the 37-year-old golfer got settled in the UK for the summer.

In 2023, James Corrigan of The Telegraph first reported that McIlroy is planning to move to London permanently. He bought an estate in Surrey’s Wentworth enclave and started remodelling it.

After completing his grand slam in 2025, he told Corrigan that work on his estate was complete and that the family would soon be moving to England. However, that move was not permanent.

McIlroy revealed during the Ryder Cup that he and his family still live in America and plan to do so for the time being.

The couple’s daughter, Poppy, who will soon be six this August, is the reason for their decision. More specifically, her education.

McIlroy revealed to Corrigan that they will be delaying a permanent settlement in London at least until their daughter is ready for secondary education.

Florida suffers from extreme heat during the summer and this move is also because of the pleasant summer climate of Wentworth. Erica would love to continue staying in America, but she doesn’t like the sun that much.

Rory McIlroy Cherishes Being a Father to Poppy

The couple welcomed their daughter, Poppy, on Aug. 31, 2020. She has become a regular presence at her father’s tournaments and a central figure in his life.

He detailed his experience of early fatherhood in an interview with Golfweek, calling it the greatest thing he has done.

“You feel like you get to know your baby while she’s still in her mother’s belly, but to go from not having met this person to having unconditional love for them, there’s nothing like it in the world,” McIlroy said. “It’s probably the best part of being a human being, and I’m glad that I got to experience it.”

When asked about the inspiration behind her name, McIlroy explained that they wanted something distinct but familiar to his roots in Northern Ireland.

“We wanted to go with something that was pretty unique, maybe more common back where I’m from, but we landed on Poppy and we loved it,” he said.

Poppy’s Growing Interest in Rory McIlroy’s Game

Poppy has shown an early interest in her father’s profession. She went viral during the 2025 Masters Par 3 Contest when she sank a fast downhill putt on the ninth hole. She made her dad carry her putter in his bag.

“Poppy, like she’s a mini Erica. It’s like living with two of them, which is great a lot of the time,” McIlroy said. “She is the most unbelievably polite and respectful and well-behaved little girl, and I really love that she started to get into the game a lot more.”

McIloy’s upbringing of Poppy also includes how his parents helped him grow during his childhood.

“You’re[directed to his parents] the most wonderful parents and if I can be half the parent to Poppy that you were to me, then I know I’ve done a good job,” he said after winning the Masters for the second time.