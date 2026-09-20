Rory McIlroy & Wife Erica’s New Home Puts Him Steps From Wentworth

Rory McIlroy’s BMW PGA Championship week has taken on a more personal meaning after he and wife Erica Stoll moved into their new Wentworth home earlier this year. The six-bedroom Surrey mansion, purchased in 2023, has been extensively renovated and now gives the Northern Irishman an unusually short journey to the Wentworth Club.

McIlroy’s new home backs directly onto the club’s grounds, including the practice area and tee boxes. That proximity has come as he remains firmly in contention for the BMW PGA Championship, with McIlroy entering Sunday’s final round at 11-under after an eagle on the 18th hole moved him within two shots of co-leaders Manuel Elvira and Filippo Celli. Twenty players are within four shots of the lead heading into the final round.

Rory McIlroy Calls Wentworth His ‘Home Event’

McIlroy has acknowledged that his new address has changed the feel of the BMW PGA Championship.

“It’s always nice to be back, I guess even more meaningful now that we have a home here,” McIlroy said. “It really does feel like a home event.”

The 37-year-old has a strong record at Wentworth. He won the BMW PGA Championship in 2014 and has finished runner-up three times, in 2018, 2023 and 2024.

McIlroy opened this year’s tournament with a 3-under 69 and matched that score in the third round. His eagle at the 18th moved him to 11-under and kept him within striking distance of the leaders.

“Harry [Diamond, caddie] joked to me that finally we got a good number and I put a good swing on it,” McIlroy said. “That sort of keeps me right in the golf tournament.”

McIlroy will play alongside Adam Scott in the final round at 12:25 p.m. Elvira and Celli lead at 13-under, while Alejandro Del Rey, J.J. Spaun and Johannes Veerman sit one shot ahead of McIlroy at 12-under.

The Northern Irishman knows he will need another strong round to challenge for a second BMW PGA Championship title.

Rory McIlroy’s £9M Mansion and Famous Neighbors

McIlroy purchased the Wentworth property for £9 million in 2023 and spent around two years completing renovations before moving in with Stoll and their daughter, Poppy. Reports supplied for the story value the completed renovation project at an additional £5 million.

The mansion features a double-height entrance hall, a principal suite, a cinema room, temperature-controlled wine storage, and spa facilities. It also includes an indoor swimming pool, fitness suite, and private landscaped grounds.

“Straight after Augusta, we travelled over to see the house as it was going through the finishing touches,” McIlroy said earlier this year. “It was fun to see and we could’ve stayed in it, but we wanted to get over to Holywood first.”

McIlroy’s primary home remains in Jupiter, Florida, but the Wentworth property now serves as his European base during the summer.

His financial success has also made him one of Northern Ireland’s wealthiest sports figures. The supplied reports cite the Sunday Times Rich List as valuing McIlroy’s fortune at approximately £325 million, with income coming from golf earnings, endorsements, investments and business interests.

His Wentworth neighbors include several high-profile figures. The estate is home to the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, while music icon Elton John has also been associated with the area. Fellow golfers Justin Rose and Ernie Els own properties at Wentworth, while former Chelsea defender John Terry and former Ballon d’Or winner Andriy Shevchenko are also among the notable residents.

McIlroy now has both a long-term home and a familiar route to the Wentworth Club, where he will attempt to turn his strong position into another BMW PGA Championship victory on Sunday.