Rory McIlroy Reveals Personal Plans Ahead of US Open at Shinnecock

Rory McIlroy’s week at the Memorial Tournament was hit-and-miss. He sometimes played quite well, while other times not so much.

The six-time major winner finished with a score of 4-under par, tied for twelfth.

McIlroy will skip the RBC Canadian Open that tees off next week. He will return home and spend time with his wife, Erica Stoll and daughter, Poppy, while ironing out some of the issues he discovered at Muirfield Village.

“I’ll go back to England tonight and then I’ll spend six days there and then we’ll fly probably Saturday to West Hampton,” McIlroy revealed to the press.

He recently took two weeks off after the PGA Championship and used the break to get settled in London at his estate with his family.

McIlroy will be spending the summers in England with Stoll as he prepares for the Open Championship after the U.S. Open at Shinnecock.

Rory McIlroy Admits His Driver Struggles

Besides his family, there’s also a checklist that McIlroy needs to attend to. The primary focus during his downtime in England will be on fixing his performance off the tee.

As the final assessment, McIlroy admitted that he is struggling with the driver.

“I know exactly what the issue is,” McIlroy admitted. “I get a little bit underneath the plane on the way down. And then from there, I try to drag the handle to match it up.”

This flaw has led to an unpredictable two-way miss depending on the shot shape he’s attempting.

Fortunately, the conditions at Shinnecock favor McIlroy’s playstyle and his driving pattern.

The fix, he noted, relies on getting the club back out in front of him and trusting the right release pattern. Fortunately, he’ll have a bit more margin for error on Long Island.

“Thankfully, the fairways at Shinnecock are a little wider than they are here.”

Rory McIlroy Is Not Forcing a Strategy for Shinnecock

McIlroy flew out to Shinnecock to test himself on Monday before reaching Dublin, Ohio, for the Memorial.

Previously, in the 2018 U.S. Open, he also played the course. Though the USGA has expanded some of the putting surfaces since that tournament, he expects the course’s dramatic natural undulations to dictate where the pins will be.

“I think there’s so much movement on the greens, you sort of know where they’re going to put the hole locations,” McIlroy observed. “There are very obvious hole locations in those greens.”