Rory McIlroy Makes Personal Admission on Wife, Erica Stoll, at Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy is off to a hot start at the Scottish Open, and the star believes his strong current form is related to the time spent with wife, Erica Stoll, and daughter. Following the opening round at the Scottish Open, McIlroy admitted that being more selective regarding his tournament schedule is helping him with his family and play on the course.

McIlroy is attempting to lean on “more balance” in 2026 and so far it is working.

“The benefits are seeing my family more,” McIlroy told reporters on July 9. “Feeling like I have a bit more balance in my life. And then the challenge is, I feel like even though I have played pretty sparsely over the past few months, the starts of my tournaments have all been really good.

“So it’s not like I’m coming in and starting slow, and the little bit of extra practice I think actually helps in some ways,” McIlroy added.

“I think one of the other benefits for me, like I’m nearly 20 years into this, and I need to do everything I can to keep my enthusiasm as high as possible, and playing a lighter schedule definitely does that.”

Rory McIlroy & Wife, Erica Stoll, Made Rare Wimbledon Appearance Weeks After the US Open

McIlroy has not played in a PGA tournament since the US Open on June 21. During his time away from golf, McIlroy enjoyed some additional time with his family.

McIlroy and Stoll went viral for a Wimbledon appearance during the golfer’s recent break. The star turned heads with his public affection towards his wife as well as his wardrobe choice.

Additionally, McIlroy opted to break out the green jacket for the event.

“Yeah, it was nice,” McIlroy said of the Wimbledon appearance during a June 8, media session. “It was nice to be with everyone, to be with Luke (Donald) and some of the guys from The Ryder Cup. Yeah, the Royal Box is always a lovely day out.

“Yeah, that was the first time I had the green jacket on since Augusta, so you know, if you can’t wear it there, where can you wear it?”

Rory McIlroy & Wife, Erica, Are Proud Parents of 1 Daughter, Poppy

The couple are the proud parents to one daughter, Poppy, who has developed her own following thanks to her annual appearance at the Masters Par 3 Tournament. After winning his second consecutive Masters, McIlroy thanked his family for their dedication throughout his career.

“This is the hard part,” McIlroy remarked in the April 12, speech at Augusta National. “I want to say a few thank you’s to the people on my left. First and foremost, my wife and daughter, Erica and Poppy. They have to put up with me at home and, trust me, sometimes that’s a tough thing to do.

“But they have been my biggest supporters. This has definitely turned into Poppy’s favorite week of the year. I don’t know if it’s because of the Par 3 Tournament or it’s the all-you-can eat ice cream in the players’ services building.”