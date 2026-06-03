Russell Henley Charles Schwab Win Proves He ‘Could Do It Again’

After winning the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday, Russell Henley spoke about what that win meant to him. He discussed what his win evoked in himself and how he combats the constant desire to pick up distance.

Henley said, “I just I wanted to prove to myself that I could do it again or do it. And I’ve made, you know, clutch putts before, but just having not executed on those in contention have just been kind of bugging me a little bit. And, you know, it just meant a lot to me to be able to get a hole in when I needed to.”

Henley’s win at the Charles Schwab Challenge was his first since his victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2025. Henley has only won six times on the PGA Tour but has always been a consistent player. He ranks 5th overall in the official world golf rankings and 8th overall in the data golf rankings.

Russell Henley’s Charles Schwab Win Reminds Fans He Can Be a Consistent Winner

Despite having only six wins after the Charles Schwab, Henley remains in contention frequently. He has 32 top 5 finishes over his 13 year PGA Tour career. In 321 starts, that’s a rate of about 10%, which many players would sign up for in their career. However, that also means he has squandered opportunities.

According to the DataGolf’s pressure tool, Henley’s expected wins before the final round add up to 5.58. His expected wins after the final round add up to 4.24, meaning he has left some meat on the bone while in contention. These shortcomings frustrated Henley, and he noted that after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Henley said, “I think that some of that emotion came out on Sunday making those putts down the stretch.”

That being said, Henley remains one of the more consistent players on the PGA Tour especially in the last few seasons. Since 2021, Henley continues to gain more than one stroke per round. The last two seasons combined, he averages about 1.87 strokes gained per round.

Henley Continues to Prioritize Accuracy Over Distance

After his Charles Schwab win, Henley also discussed how the current chase for distance in golf forces him to stay steady with his own game.

Henley said, “I definitely think at the age I’m at, I need to do something to fight against where the game seems like it’s going. But I still haven’t figured out how to do that when I swing up on it. I don’t feel like that promotes a lot of my best face control. And so that’s what I think would be the first thing is to get higher launch. But I like seeing it flat. I like seeing a flat ball.”

While being one of the shorter hitters in the world, Henley ranks in the 99th percentile in fairway accuracy and in the 84th percentile in driving distance. He ranks in the 95th percentile in approach, 96th percentile around the greens, and 82nd percentile in putting. Henley’s all around game makes him a threat to contend every week without being one of the premier bombers on the PGA Tour.