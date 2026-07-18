Ryan Fox Makes Surprising Admission About How Golf ‘Doesn’t Make Sense’ at The Open

Ryan Fox matched the lowest single-round score in men’s major championship history with an eight-under 62 during the third round of The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale on Saturday. The New Zealander climbed into a share of the lead at eight under par after producing the third round of 62 recorded at this year’s championship, following Lucas Herbert and Sam Burns on Friday.

Speaking after his round, Fox made a candid assessment of his performance, explaining that he had actually felt better during his warm-up before shooting 68 a day earlier. His comments highlighted the unpredictable nature of golf as he positioned himself to chase his first major championship title while joining a historic group of players to shoot 62 in a men’s major.

Ryan Fox explains why golf “doesn’t make sense” after historic 62 at The Open

Ryan Fox said after his historical 62 at The Open that he warmed up better yesterday when he shot 68: “To be honest, I warmed up better yesterday. I was going well yesterday, I was 4-under through 11. I kind of struggled a bit coming home. “Golf doesn't make sense like that.… https://t.co/DKDMQ7kmVv pic.twitter.com/TW1vau58Pm — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) July 18, 2026

Fox said his record-equalling round came despite feeling less prepared than he had before the previous day’s play.

“To be honest, I warmed up better yesterday,” Fox said. “I was going well yesterday, I was 4-under through 11. I kind of struggled a bit coming home.”

He added that golf often defies expectations.

“Golf doesn’t make sense like that. The days sometimes you flush everything on the range and get a little aggressive early, and it doesn’t work, and you shoot 2-over, and you’re like it felt really good.”

Fox said Saturday’s round simply developed naturally after an encouraging start.

“Today I kind of hit a couple of really good shots early and just kind of kept it rolling. I had one of those days where everything felt like I finished on a good number, like there was no real in between shots with lines out of the fairway. That makes it easier.”

He also pointed to favorable scoring conditions.

“We obviously had the wind down as well. Just kind of did everything nicely today, which it’s been a nice change. I haven’t been able to say that much this year.”

Starting the day at even par, the 39-year-old birdied five of his opening eight holes and turned in five-under 29. His only bogey came at the par-4 13th after finding a fairway bunker, but he responded with three birdies over his final four holes to finish with 62.

Fox became the eighth golfer to shoot 62 in a men’s major championship and the third player to do so at this Open Championship. It also marked the first time three rounds of 62 have been recorded in the same major.

Ryan Fox enters final round tied for lead after record-equaling performance

Fox admitted he became aware of the scoring record during the back nine as his round gathered momentum.

“Yeah, it probably crept into my head on 10, but I wouldn’t say it was there,” he said. “Then when I birdied 14, I was like I’ve got a chance here.”

He believed there was even an opportunity to set a new record on the closing hole.

“Standing on the last tee, I’m going if I can get one on the fairway here, you can get a wedge or a 9-iron in and have a putt for 61.”

Instead, after finding a fairway bunker, Fox faced a long birdie attempt.

“I was pretty happy to have that 40-footer out of the fairway trap. Didn’t hit a great first putt, but I was very happy the second one went in the middle.”

Playing alongside defending Open champion Xander Schauffele, Fox earned praise for his performance.

“You’d take a 62 anywhere,” Schauffele said. “If it’s in a major, it’s a cherry on top. But on a Saturday, it’s even better.”

Schauffele added, “He came out hot. He was hitting it close, making the putts he should make… he played amazing.”

Fox finished the third round tied for the lead at eight under with Lucas Herbert after all players had teed off. The two-time PGA Tour winner is seeking his first major championship victory. His previous best finish at a major was a tie for 19th at the 2025 U.S. Open.

A victory on Sunday would also make Fox the first New Zealander since Bob Charles in 1963 to win The Open Championship.