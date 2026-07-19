Ryan Fox & Wife, Anneke Fox, Share Obsession for 1 Thing Amid The Open

Ryan Fox and wife, Anneke (Ryff) Fox, share a bond over a passion for rugby. The golfer’s dad, Grant Fox, was a New Zealand star rugby player for the All Blacks.

Fox’s wife is also obsessed with rugby. As fate would have it, Anneke was born in 1987 on the same day that the All Blacks won the Rugby World Cup.

“I’m known amongst my friends as the rugby-head, so I guess I’m a bit of a fan,” Anneke told The New Zealand Herald in 2011. “It’s cool sharing the date but obviously it would have been better being able to see [the game].”

Here’s what you need to know about Fox and his wife.

Ryan Fox & Wife, Anneke, Are the Proud Parents of 2 Kids

The Fox family is still a golf family. The golfer was accompanied by Anneke and the couple’s kids at the Masters Par 3 Tournament.

Ryff served as Fox’s caddie for the event, and the golfer took to Instagram to show his appreciation for the family.

“Gotta love the par 3 comp with the family @themasters @annekefox #foxtracker,” Ryan noted in the April 8, Instagram message.

Ryan Fox Is Using Rugby to Distract Him From The Open Championship

The couple are the proud parents of two kids. On the course, Ryan has found himself in the midst of a bit of a hot streak.

Heading into the final round of The Open Championship, Ryan was in contention to win. To ease his nerves, Ryan once again turned to rugby and a potential bet with Shane Lowry.

“I’ll watch a fair bit of golf on TV and try to get a replay of the All Blacks game,” Ryan told reporters on July 18. “I watched a decent chunk of that this morning, and I was pretty happy with that result too.

“I just saw Shane on the screen, and I’m looking forward to taking 100 quid off of him, the little bet we had.”

Ryan Fox’s Wife, Anneke, Served as His Caddie at Masters Par 3 Tournament

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Back in 2024, Ryan reflected on being able to share the Masters Par 3 Tournament with his family. During his first Masters appearance, Ryan turned to his dad on the bag for the event.

“It was nice to have dad on the bag last year, but this feels just a little more special,” Ryan explained to Sky Sports New Zealand in 2024.

“Being able to have the kids walk inside the ropes, and I know all the players talk about it and how cool the experience is. So, I’m very much looking forward to it.”

Ryan Fox & Wife Anneke’s Connection to Rugby Is ‘Fate’

From her birthday to her relationship with the son of a rugby legend, Anneke’s mom, Robyn Ryff, believes it is “fate.” Aside from golf, the family continues to share a bond over rugby.

“I think it’s fate. There’s just all these weird connections to rugby,” Robyn explained to The New Zealand Herald in 2011. “She hung on until after we had won the cup – it was quite a memorable night.

“It was all elation when we won, and then we got a baby girl as well.”