Fox Stuns Burns in Canada With Career ‘Best Shot’ to Win RBC Open

In a dramatic finale at TPC Toronto’s Osprey Valley course, New Zealander Ryan Fox clinched the RBC Canadian Open title with a riveting victory over Sam Burns in a four-hole playoff.

Fox’s birdie on the par‑5 18th in regulation tied Burns at 18 under, forcing extra hole–ultimately crowning Fox champion in a test of nerve and skill.

RYAN FOX WINS THE CANADIAN OPEN! He gets his second win in four starts. 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/5t7U254w5o — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) June 8, 2025

Burns Sets the Bar, Fox Responds

Burns electrified the course with a career-best 62 (-8), staking a lofty clubhouse lead at -18. His blistering finish seemed untouchable–until Fox, trailing in the late afternoon heat, delivered a clutch 17-foot birdie on the 18th hole to match Burns and force extra holes.

The playoff was aptly dubbed a “pillow fight”: an exchange of pars and near-misses across four extra holes as daylight faded. Burns, renowned for his putting, narrowly missed a 5-foot birdie on the first playoff hole. Fox answered in kind.

On the decisive fourth playoff hole, Fox smoked a 3-wood 260 yards to just seven feet, giving him a tap-in birdie and the win.

Fox described the 3-wood that set up his winning birdie as “probably the best shot I’ve ever hit,” acknowledging that making the putt would have been even sweeter, “but hey, I’ll take it.” It wasn’t just a great shot, it was history-making.

The victory marked Fox’s second PGA Tour win in just over a month, having captured the Myrtle Beach Classic playoff in May

Myrtle Beach Mastery Sets Stage

Just five weeks before his Canadian Open triumph, Fox had already announced his intentions on the PGA Tour by conquering the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club.

On Mother’s Day, he chipped in from 50 feet to seal a dramatic playoff birdie against Harry Higgs and Mackenzie Hughes, claiming his first PGA Tour title.

That viral chip‑in wasn’t just a highlight, it unlocked significant rewards. Fox earned $720,000, 300 FedExCup points, and a two‑year tour exemption.

More importantly, the win secured his spot in the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, where he arrived just four days later thanks to his newfound confidence and momentum.

This breakthrough carried more than just a trophy, it unleashed a wave of belief that propelled Fox into elite contention. The momentum from Myrtle Beach cascaded into Toronto, where he struck again with playoff heroics.

Milestone for Kiwi Golf

At 38, Fox becomes the first New Zealander since Sir Bob Charles to win two PGA Tour events in the same season–a feat Charles accomplished in 1963. Fox’s surge from world No. 75 to No. 32 now secures his berth in next week’s U.S. Open.

With a purse totaling $9.8 million, Fox pockets the $1.764 million winner’s share, along with immunity into the U.S. Open and major championship invitations. His previous win at Myrtle Beach earned him similar benefits, further bolstering his 2025 season credentials.

Fox’s path to victory was built on steady, climbing momentum through the weekend. After opening with a modest 71 on Thursday, he caught fire with rounds of 66 on Friday, 65 on Saturday, and a clutch 64 on Sunday.

His final three rounds totaled 18-under, showcasing not only consistency but resilience under pressure. Fox ranked among the leaders in strokes gained tee-to-green throughout the weekend, and his ability to go low on moving day and close out strong on Sunday was pivotal in matching Burns’ clubhouse lead.