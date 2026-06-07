Ryan Gerard Claps Back at Heckler on 18th Hole at Memorial

Ryan Gerard was locked in down the stretch at the Memorial Tournament, and he wasn’t about to be bothered by a heckler.

After making a miraculous birdie putt at the 17th hole to take the lead at Muirfield Village, Gerard stepped up to the 18th hole and piped his tee shot. As he made contact, a fan yelled “Get in the bunker!”

CBS cameras and microphones caught Gerard’s reaction: “It’s not in the bunker, dog!”

Ryan Gerard Responds to Heckler in Clutch Performance at The Memorial

Watch the interaction on X by clicking here.

Gerard went on to make par on the hole, forcing a playoff with JT Poston, who jarred a birdie putt of his own right before Gerard forced the playoff.

Gerard had himself a week — even before the playoff. He shot two rounds in the 60s to open the week and bounced back from a pedestrian even-par 72 on Saturday to fire a 4-under 68 in the final round to get into the playoff.

Gerard’s confidence is earned, too. He’s having a breakout season, with three top-10 finishes, including a pair of top-5 placements, coming into the week.