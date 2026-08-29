Ryan Gerard Addresses Presidents Cup Hopes After Taking Tour Championship Lead

Ryan Gerard has put himself in a position to make a serious run at the Tour Championship title after two strong rounds at East Lake Golf Club.

Gerard followed his opening-round 65 with another 5-under 65 on Friday, using six birdies to reach 10 under for the tournament. His second-round performance included a remarkable 78-foot birdie putt that helped him share the 36-hole lead.

Ryan Gerard is now tied at the top with Viktor Hovland, while Collin Morikawa and Chris Gotterup sit one stroke behind. Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Young are another shot back, leaving a crowded group of contenders heading into the weekend.

Ryan Gerard Opens Up on Presidents Cup Hopes

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With the Presidents Cup captain’s picks set to be announced after the Tour Championship, Ryan Gerard acknowledged that the selection is on his mind while he competes at East Lake.

“It’s hard not to think about it a little bit,” Gerard said. “I think very aware that a good week this week goes a long way to help my chances.”

Gerard entered the week on the Presidents Cup bubble, making his position at the top of the Tour Championship leaderboard particularly important.

He said the goal remains to focus on his own game and give himself a chance to win the trophy.

“I’m playing this week for myself and to try and put up some good scores and hopefully win a trophy at the end of the week,” Gerard said.

The Presidents Cup has been a goal for Gerard as the season progressed, and he admitted it has remained in the back of his mind over the past few months.

The final decision, however, belongs to captain Brandt Snedeker, whom Gerard referred to as “Sneds.”

“Sneds is going to decide whatever he thinks is best for the team, and I hope that I can contribute,” Gerard said.

Gerard has also put together a strong 2026 season, with three runner-up finishes at the Sony Open, The American Express and the Memorial Tournament.

A victory at East Lake would give him another major result at an important point in the season.

Ryan Gerard Trusts His Game With the Lead

Gerard’s strong position at East Lake has been helped by better distance control with his shorter irons.

His team spent significant time on the range this week. They focused on 80% and 90% shots instead of only full swings.

The work has helped Gerard control his speed, flight, and spin. He feels more comfortable with his 8-iron, 9-iron, pitching wedge, and gap wedge.

That added control has given Gerard more options when attacking different hole locations at East Lake.

He is also confident about playing with the lead. Gerard said he enjoys being at the top of the leaderboard.

“Yeah, absolutely. Love playing with the lead. Way better than playing in last,” he said.

Gerard has finished runner-up three times this season. He believes his experience has prepared him for another chance to win.

“I feel comfortable that I’m doing the right things, we’re executing the right shots, we have the right mentality to go out and kind of close it,” Gerard said.

He will play alongside Hovland in Saturday’s final pairing. Two rounds remain at East Lake.