Does Ryan Gerard Have Wife or Girlfriend? What to Know on PGA Golfer at Tour Championship

Ryan Gerard’s surge up the Tour Championship leaderboard has fans curious if the PGA golfer has a wife or girlfriend. Gerard does not appear to be in a relationship, at least not one the golfer has revealed publicly.

The golfer’s Instagram is absent of any love interest and instead focused on golf. Back in February, Gerard gave the PGA Tour an inside look at his bachelor pad and admitted that his single status gives him a bit more freedom with some of his unique design choices.

For example, Gerard and his roommates opted for a putting area instead of a dining room table.

“I don’t think I ever really had designs on a dining room table, but the putting green seemed like a natural step,” Gerard told the PGA Tour in February 2026. “It helps that I’m not married and don’t have a wife making furniture and/or decoration decisions.

“So, I can kind of just roll with whatever my heart desires. We like putting instead of formal dining. We have a nice countertop over there with a bunch of stools around it. So, dining felt a little bit maybe too formal.”

Ryan Gerard’s Career Earnings on the PGA Tour Top $11 Million

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If Gerard can finish strong at the Tour Championship, the golfer may be able to splurge for a few upgrades on the bachelor pad. The Tour Championship purse is $40 million with the winner earning $10 million, while second place snags $5 million.

A win would nearly double Gerard’s career earnings. Gerard has earned more than $11 million during his PGA Tour career. The golfer was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, and was a standout college player at North Carolina.

Gerard now lives in Jupiter, Florida, a major hub for professional golfers.

Ryan Gerard’s Parents, Robert & Judy, Are the Golfer’s Biggest Fans

Gerard may not be in a relationship, but the golfer still has plenty of support from his family. The golfer’s parents, Robert and Judy, are his biggest fans.

Gerard’s dad, Robert, played college golf at Florida Atlantic and is a major reason for the golfer’s interest in the sport.

“I apparently just loved golf,” Gerard noted in May 2025, per PGA Tour.

“I was told that as a little kid, I would take shovels and rakes I found at daycare and swing them around like golf clubs. I always got in trouble for doing it.”

Ryan Gerard Credits His Family for His Success on the PGA Tour

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Gerard’s mom, Judy, has also been a major supporter of the golfer’s career. The golfer credits his parents for his success on the course.

“Not only has my dad always been passionate about the game of golf, but he has made it a point to be there to push me along in any way he could help,” Gerard told the PGA Tour in March 2023.

“He would drop anything to come and help me. I have really benefitted from that, and I really, really appreciate him for that,” Gerard added.

“My mom and dad both care a lot.”