Sahith Theegala & Future Wife, Juju Chan, Announced Personal News

It has been an eventful time for Sahith Theegala and future wife Juju Chan. Back in October, Theegala and Chan announced their engagement, much to the excitement of fans.

“Love of my life!!! 💍!!!” Chan noted in an October 19, 2025, Instagram post sharing photos of the couple’s beach engagement.

According to Over the Moon, Theegala and Chan intend to get married in Hawaii during the PGA Tour offseason. It is a special place for the couple as it is also where Theegala proposed.

“He kept everything a secret though like what island we were going to and where we were staying, which was big because I’m the planner in our relationship,” Chan told Over the Moon in January. “A couple days into the trip he took me to the top of a cliff overlooking the ocean and proposed.

“It was perfect and beautiful. He also surprised me by flying out my whole family to Kauai to celebrate with us all weekend.”

Here’s what you need to know about Theegala and his future wife.

Sahith Theegala’s Future Wife, Juju Chan, Initially Asked the Golfer on a Date

Chan is a content creator often giving fans an inside look at life on the PGA Tour at events like the US Open. The couple met as college students at Pepperdine.



When Theegala did not take the hint during the early stages of their friendship, it was Chan who asked Theegala on a date.

“We had been joking all weekend that we wanted to go on a date, but he never officially asked me, so I asked him,” Chan recalled during an interview with Over the Moon.

Sahith Theegala’s Girlfriend, Juju, Is a Content Creator

As Theegala competes each week on the PGA Tour, Chan is a regular, cheering on the golfer during tournaments. Back in December, Chan took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message to Theegala.

“Happy birthday to my best friend🥰 can’t wait for 28 !! ily the most,” Chan said in the December 4, 2025, Instagram message.

Sahith Theegala Overcame Recent Injuries to Contend at the US Open

On the course, it has been a challenging few months. Theegala missed recent majors as the golfer dealt with injuries.

Now, Theegala finds himself in contention at the US Open. Theegala emphasized feeling gratitude more than pressure at Shinnecock Hills.

“Yeah, honestly I was just hoping I would get into the tournament,” Theegala told reporters on June 20. “Honestly bummed I missed a couple majors last year with injury and started this year with pretty poor status, honestly. I wasn’t in any of the elevateds or majors.

“The goal was just to get here. I love U.S. Opens. I don’t know if they necessarily fit my game, but I just love really, really hard golf courses,” Theegala added.

“So I knew if I just got in the field and played my game — I played a lot of golf this year, but it’s nice to get into a major and kind of — the mindset shifts a little bit. The energy is a little bit different.”