Sam Bennett’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sam Bennett is the son of Dr. Mark Bennett and Stacy Bennett. The Texas native and amateur golfer has three brothers. His father died in 2021 of Alzheimer’s disease and the Texas A&M golf star paid tribute to him with a tattoo on his arm.

According to The Golf Channel, Bennett’s mother, brother, sister-in-law, grandparents, aunts and uncles, along with several friends, made the trip from his small hometown of Madisonville, Texas, to Augusta, Georgia, to watch Bennett play in The Masters for the first time. Bennett’s family has been cheering him on as he’s made an unexpected splash at the major tournament, finding his way to the top of the leaderboard.

He told PGATour.com about his tattoo honoring his later father, “I thrive on it. I use it for some motivation. I know how happy he would be seeing me out here at Augusta National doing what I’m doing. This week, I’ve used it to just stay focused and really be locked in to that one shot.”

Here’s what you need to know about golfer Sam Bennett’s family:

1. Sam Bennett’s Father, Dr. Mark Bennett, Was a Dentist Before He Was Diagnosed With Alzheimer’s in 2018

Sam Bennett’s father, Dr. Mark Bennett, died on June 8, 2021, after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease, according to his obituary. Bennett’s father was a dentist at a practice owned by his family, where the golfer’s grandfather, Dr. Butch Bennett, still works.

According to his obituary, Bennett’s father grew up in Madisonville, Texas, and served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force before becoming a dentist in his hometown. He was 45 when he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, according to The Golf Channel.

In 2018, Bennett wrote on Instagram, “If y’all haven’t already known, my Dad has been diagnosed with early on-set Alzheimer’s. Been going on for about 1 year now, it’s really sad, he had to retire and get out of Dentistry. He’s been real happy lately and fighting hard. Happy Father’s Day Dad!! Love you❤️”

2. Sam Bennett’s Tattoo, Written in His Dad’s Handwriting, Reads ‘Don’t Wait to Do Something’ & Is Signed ‘Pops’

Sam Bennett memorialized his father’s words on his wrist with a tattoo that reads in his dad’s handwriting, “Don’t wait to do something.” It’s signed “Pops,” with the date in 2020 when he wrote it. Bennett told The Golf Channel that his father said those words to him out of the blue in their kitchen as he battled Alzheimer’s. Bennett asked his father to write it down and had it turned into a tattoo after his death.

He told The Golf Channel, “For the longest time, I’ve lived my life in fear just seeing what my dad went through. So, to me, it means just don’t be scared of anything you do.” He said after his tattoo was spotted during tournaments and the story behind it spread, he received messages on social media from people going through grief and other personal battles, “he told The Golf Channel, “It might suck at the time, but it isn’t how it’s going to be forever – it does eventually get better. This is probably the best mentally I’ve been in a while. This is right where I want to be.”

Bennett told Golf Digest, “Really what’s helped is just being more mature, knowing how to handle myself and my emotions on the course,. I’ve learned over time from winning and staying in the lead, going into the final day with the lead, or even coming from behind. You don’t really have to do anything special. You just have to plot your way around the course and stay patient.”

He added, “Back when he was sick, he never really got to watch me really play any good golf. Now I know he’s up in heaven, smiling down and watching everything I do. He never really cared what I shot or what place I finished, but just kind of being a gentleman on the course and respecting my fellow competitors. He’d be more happy with that than all these accomplishments I’ve been getting.”

3. Sam Bennett Paid Tribute to His Mother in an Instagram Post in 2017, Calling Her the ‘Best Mom Out There’

Sam Bennett’s mother is Stacy Bennett. Bennett paid tribute to his mom in June 2017 with an Instagram post, writing in the caption alongside of a photo with her, “Best mom out there❤.”

Stacy Bennett and her late husband met while they were growing up in Madisonville had been married for more 28 years, according to The Golf Channel. They met in elementary school, were high school sweethearts and married in 1993. Stacy Bennett is a language arts teacher at Madisonville Junior High School, according to the school’s website. She studied at Sam Houston University in Texas, according to her Facebook profile.

Stacy Bennett told The Golf Channel about her husband, “He was my best friend,. “When people say they’ve ‘met their person’ or whatever, that’s not a trite saying – because he was. I can honestly say we never spent a night alone or in anger. He bragged on me. I’ve worn my hair 15,000 ways, and I promise you, I’ve shaved it three times completely, and he goes, ‘God, you’re just beautiful.’ He was always like that.”

She told The Golf Channel, “I used to be Mark’s wife, and everywhere I go now, I’m Sam’s mom. I’ll take that title.”

4. Sam Bennett Has 2 Older Brothers: Marcus Bennett & Jake Bennett

According to his father’s obituary, Sam Bennett has two older brothers, Marcus and Jake. Both of his brothers are married and Bennett is also an uncle to his nephew.

Both of his brothers were also golfers when they were growing up, according to the Southern Texas PGA Junior Golf website profiles for both Marcus and Jake Bennett.

Bennett’s brother Jake also attended Texas A&M.

5. Sam Bennett’s ‘Second Dad’ — His Texas A&M Golf Coach — Is His Caddie at The Masters

According to The Golf Channel, Sam Bennett’s caddie at The Masters is his Texas A&M golf coach, Brian Kortan. He called Kortan his “second dad.” Kortan was also on the bag for Bennett when he won the U.S. Amateur tournament in the summer of 2022.

Bennett told KBTX ahead of The Masters, “It worked well at the Amateur, so we’re sticking to it. He’s awesome! He’s like my second father. We play a lot alike and see shots and hit shots and we are pretty dialed in with our numbers. He knows my game well, and I think he’s going to be a big help out here this week,” wrapped up the Texas A&M senior.”

According to the Texas A&M website, Kortan has been the head coach for the Aggies for three seasons. He was previously an assistant coach at Texas A&M from 2013 to 2020 and an assistant coach at the University of New Mexico from 2009 to 2013. Kortan played college golf at New Mexico, graduating in 1994.

“In his first two seasons as skipper, the Aggies earned two NCAA Regional bids, made an appearance at the 2022 NCAA Championship and advanced to the SEC Championship semifinal round twice. He has also guided the Maroon & White to five tournament titles over the span,” the Texas A&M website says. “Under Kortan’s guidance, Bennett enjoyed one of the greatest individual seasons in school history. Entering 2020-21 without a collegiate victory, Bennett earned first-team PING All-America honors after winning three tournament crowns, including the Cabo Collegiate which came with a PGA Tour exemption to the Valero Texas Open. Bennett was 2-0 in match play at the SEC Championship and he tallied a runner-up finish at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional.”