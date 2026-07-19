Sam Burns Jokes About ‘New Baby Luck’ After Taking Open Championship Lead

Sam Burns will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the 2026 Open Championship after another impressive performance at Royal Birkdale. The five-time PGA Tour winner sits at 10-under par after carding a third-round 65, putting himself in position to chase his first major title.

Burns’ rise to the top of the leaderboard comes just days after the birth of his second child, daughter Belle. His family story has become one of the biggest talking points of the championship, and after Saturday’s round, Burns was asked whether golfers tend to play better after welcoming a new baby. The American responded with humor before explaining how his wife, Caroline, played a key role in his decision to compete.

Sam Burns Jokes About ‘New Baby Luck’ During Open Championship

During his post-round press conference, Burns was asked about the popular belief that players often perform better after becoming fathers.

His answer immediately drew laughs.

“I mean, if I was aware of that, I’d have like eight kids by now, I think.”

Burns admitted he had never heard of the theory before.

“I was not aware of that. Sounds cool. I mean, yeah, I’m all about it.”

He then explained that playing in The Open had not been part of his plans.

“I’ve said this to someone earlier. I mean, this golf tournament was honestly so far off of my radar and expectations of playing.”

Burns revealed that Caroline’s due date had originally fallen during Open week.

“Caroline’s due date was like Tuesday this week. She was like four days late with our son. I just didn’t think there was any possible way.”

Instead, their daughter Belle arrived early, changing the family’s plans.

“And then little Belle had different plans for us.”

Even after Belle’s birth, Burns said he still was not thinking about traveling to England for the season’s final major.

“Even after she was born, after a couple of days, I wasn’t even thinking much about it.”

It was Caroline who first raised the subject.

“Caroline was kind of like, ‘So what are you thinking for next week?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know. Like, should we talk about it?'”

Burns said his wife ultimately convinced him to make the trip.

“Ultimately, she’s the one that really encouraged me to come over and play. She basically said, ‘I got this at home. Like, go over there and give it your best.’ And here we are.”

Sam Burns Credits Wife Caroline After Taking Open Championship Lead

Burns has repeatedly credited Caroline for helping him balance golf with family during one of the biggest weeks of his career.

Before leaving for Royal Birkdale, he sought advice from World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who has experienced a similar situation after becoming a father. But Burns said the biggest challenge was leaving his family just days after Belle’s birth.

“I think, more so if anything, it was mental. If I could get over the mental hurdle of leaving my family and being halfway across the world, I think that was going to be the bigger challenge for me.”

His week did not begin smoothly. Burns opened with a 73 and finished his first round with three consecutive bogeys, leaving him frustrated.

A conversation with Caroline helped him reset.

“She basically told me, ‘You’re over there, and I’m good at home. Like, we’re good. You need to be where your feet are.'”

Burns said that advice proved invaluable heading into the second round.

“I think that was really what I needed to hear in that moment. It’s probably what I didn’t want to hear, but I needed to hear it.”

The turnaround was immediate. Burns fired a record-tying 62 on Friday before adding a 65 on Saturday, producing the lowest consecutive 36-hole score (62-65) in major championship history. His third-round performance left him two strokes ahead of Ryan Fox and Si Woo Kim entering Sunday’s final round.

While Burns remains focused on capturing his first major title, he made it clear that none of this week’s success would have been possible without his family’s support. As he prepares for the biggest round of his career, he continues to credit Caroline’s encouragement and the arrival of daughter Belle for putting him in a position to contend for the Claret Jug.