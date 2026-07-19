Sam Burns Opens Up About His & Wife Caroline’s Decision to Name Their Daughter Belle

Sam Burns revealed the story behind his newborn daughter’s name Saturday. He explained the connection during his press conference after taking the 54-hole lead at the Open Championship.

The name traces back to his wife’s family. Caroline Burns was born Caroline Campbell.

“My wife’s maiden name is Campbell, and we always loved that name and wanted to try to do something with it,” Burns said. “That’s kind of where we got it from.”

The couple did not learn the baby’s gender in advance. They kept a short list of names ready for either outcome.

“We had a couple names. We wouldn’t find out the gender before. It was a surprise,” Burns said. “We’d had a couple names picked out.”

The link between Campbell and Belle comes through sound, not spelling.

“Obviously, it’s not that similar, but that’s the — the Belle is from the Campbell part,” Burns said.

Sam Burns Was Not Even Supposed to Tee Off at The Open

Burns sits atop the leaderboard at Royal Birkdale, two shots clear of the field, one round from his first career major title.

Caroline’s due date fell on Tuesday, July 14, two days before the opening round. Burns built his summer schedule around staying home in Louisiana for the birth. Belle arrived early, on July 3 and reshaped everything that followed.

“This golf tournament was honestly so far off of my radar and expectations of playing,” Burns said. “Caroline’s due date was Tuesday this week. She was like four days late with our son. I just didn’t think there was any possible way, and little Belle had different plans for us.”

The couple’s elder son, Bear, was born on April 24, 2024.

The early birth opened a window Burns had not planned for. He still needed time to consider it.

The decision to fly to England belonged to Caroline more than anyone else. Burns credits her directly for his presence at Royal Birkdale.

“Ultimately, she’s the one who really encouraged me to come over and play,” Burns said. “She basically said I’ve got this at home. Go over there and give it your best and here we are.”

Sam Burns Opened With Three Straight Bogeys

Burns leaned on her again after a rough opening round Thursday, when he closed with four bogeys and a birdie to fall off the pace.

“Talked to Caroline, texted with her and she basically told me like, ‘You’re over there, and I’m good at home,'” Burns said. “‘We’re good. You need to be where your feet are.’ I think that was really what I needed to hear in that moment.”

Burns answered with a historic 62 the next day, tying the major championship scoring record. A 65 followed on Saturday. Those two rounds carried him from outside the cut line to a two-shot lead.

“She’s an incredible woman,” Burns said. “We have a great marriage, and I love her very much.”