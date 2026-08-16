Sam Burns Makes Personal Announcement After Deal With Financial Giant

Sam Burns enters the final stage of the PGA TOUR season with his focus on the FedExCup Playoffs and the opening event at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The five-time PGA TOUR winner has been one of the most notable players in 2026, delivering strong performances throughout the season and positioning himself among the leading names in professional golf.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind marks an important point in the PGA TOUR calendar, with players competing for valuable FedExCup positioning. Burns arrived at the event after a season that included major championship success and continued improvement in his world ranking.

Sam Burns Lands New iCapital Brand Ambassador Deal

Honored to join the @icapitalnetwork team as a brand ambassador. Looking forward to building lasting relationships with their clients and partners, and representing a great organization both on and off the course. https://t.co/vib4DCillR — Sam Burns (@Samburns66) August 13, 2026

Sam Burns has added another major off-course partnership to his growing profile, announcing a new global brand ambassador deal with iCapital.

Sam Burns shared the news on X, writing, “Honored to join the iCapital team as a brand ambassador. Looking forward to building lasting relationships with their clients and partners, and representing a great organization both on and off the course.”

The partnership will see Burns serve as iCapital’s global ambassador, with the company’s logo debuting on his chest during the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The agreement adds another significant commercial relationship for Burns as his profile continues to expand both on and off the golf course.

Burns joins an iCapital ambassador group that includes fellow PGA TOUR players Cameron Young and Will Zalatoris, along with athletes from the U.S. Ski & Snowboard program.

The company described Burns as an athlete who represents discipline, high performance, and continuous improvement.

According to “Golf Magic,” Burns’ new partnership comes as he continues to build a strong commercial portfolio. The five-time PGA TOUR winner already has agreements with brands including Callaway Golf, Peter Millar, PAYNTR Golf, Mastercard, NetJets, Topgolf, and ADP.

The timing of the announcement comes as Burns competes in one of the biggest stretches of the PGA TOUR season. At the FedEx St. Jude Championship, he entered the final round tied for second place at 11-under par after a strong third-round performance.

Burns fired a bogey-free 8-under 62 in the third round at TPC Southwind, his lowest career round out of 25 played at the venue. He climbed 17 spots on the leaderboard and moved into the final pairing with Scottie Scheffler for the final round.

Sam Burns 2026 Season Builds His Growing Profile

Burns’ new partnership reflects the increased attention around a player who has produced some of the strongest results of his career in 2026.

He entered the season’s biggest events with momentum after delivering several standout performances.

The Louisiana native finished runner-up at the 2026 U.S. Open, recording his best career result in a major championship.

He followed that performance with a third-place finish at The Open Championship and also recorded a top-10 finish at the Masters Tournament.

Those results have helped Burns climb in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Burns entered the partnership ranked No. 11 in the world, up 14 spots from his year-end 2025 position of 25.

Burns has recorded five top-10 finishes on the PGA TOUR during the 2026 season and has established himself as one of the leading players heading into the FedExCup Playoffs.

He currently has five career PGA TOUR victories, including titles at the Valspar Championship, Sanderson Farms Championship, Charles Schwab Challenge, and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Beyond his results, Burns has also remained involved in charitable efforts, including supporting Compassion International’s Fill the Stadium campaign, which helps children and families living in poverty.

With his performance level continuing to rise, Burns enters the FedExCup Playoffs with both competitive momentum and an expanding presence away from the course.