Sam Burns & Wife Caroline Campbell Receive Life-Changing News as He Contends at US Open

Sam Burns entered the final round of the 2026 U.S. Open with a chance to chase down leader Wyndham Clark at Shinnecock Hills. While the five-time PGA Tour winner remains focused on one of the biggest tournaments of the year, significant news away from the course has also put his growing family in the spotlight.

Burns, who welcomed his first child, son Bear, with his wife, Caroline Campbell Burns, in April 2024, is now preparing for another major milestone. During an April episode of Golf Channel’s Live From the Masters, reporter Todd Lewis revealed that Burns and his wife are expecting their second child later this year.

The family update comes during another strong season for Burns, who has remained among the contenders on the PGA Tour. As he battles some of the world’s best golfers, including Clark, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, Burns is also preparing for a new chapter at home.

Sam Burns and Caroline Campbell Expect Second Child After Welcoming Son Bear

The news emerged during Golf Channel’s coverage of the Masters Tournament in April.

While discussing similarities between Burns and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Todd Lewis highlighted a major family development for the Louisiana native.

“(Sam) has learned a lot from Scottie, especially in practice rounds,” Lewis said. “They kind of mimic each others’ lives. Scottie, this last month, he and his wife Meredith, had their second child, a boy.”

Lewis then revealed that Burns’ family is growing as well.

“Caroline, Sam Burns’ wife, well, they’re about to have their second child as well, and they already have a boy. His name is Bear. We will find out in July when the baby is born,” Lewis added.

The announcement comes two years after Burns and Caroline welcomed Bear, who was born shortly after the 2024 RBC Heritage. According to the PGA Tour, Burns later joked about choosing the unique name.

“It was one area where I had some say,” Burns said, adding that he and Caroline “wanted to do something a little different.”

Fatherhood has become an important part of Burns’ life away from golf. During the 2025 U.S. Open, he spoke about the impact his family has had on his perspective.

“There’s nothing better for me getting home after a long day and seeing Bear and Caroline and getting to hang out with them and just, I enjoy it so much,” Burns said. “And to have a chance to win on Father’s Day would be really cool.”

Caroline Campbell Has Been Part of Sam Burns’ Journey Since Childhood

Burns and Caroline share one of the longest-running relationships on the PGA Tour.

The couple grew up together in Shreveport, Louisiana, and first met at church as children. Caroline once recalled their earliest connection while speaking with WJCL.

“I was his first Valentine when we were five years old,” she said. “We’ve really known each other forever.”

Although they attended different high schools, their relationship eventually developed while both were students at Louisiana State University. Burns played collegiate golf at LSU, while Caroline earned a degree in marketing before later completing a master’s degree in counseling.

After four years of dating, Burns proposed during the 2019 RBC Heritage week at Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina. The couple married later that year on December 14, 2019.

Since then, Caroline has become a familiar face at PGA Tour events, regularly supporting her husband at tournaments, including the Masters and U.S. Open. She and Bear have participated in recent Masters Par 3 Contests, creating some of the most memorable family moments of Burns’ career.

Burns has frequently expressed his appreciation for his wife on social media. Celebrating their second wedding anniversary, he wrote, “Happy 2 years to my bride! I couldn’t imagine doing life without you.”

Now, as Burns continues his pursuit of a major championship at Shinnecock Hills, another significant moment awaits off the course. With Bear already part of the family and a second child expected in July, the Burns household is preparing for a life-changing summer regardless of what happens on the leaderboard at the U.S. Open.