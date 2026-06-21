Sam Burns & Wife Caroline Campbell: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sam Burns is a five-time PGA Tour winner who has become one of golf’s most consistent contenders at major championships, and his wife Caroline Campbell has been by his side for nearly his entire life. From meeting in church as children to raising a family together while navigating life on the PGA Tour, their relationship spans decades. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Sam Burns and His Wife Have Known Each Other Since They Were 5 Years Old

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Long before Burns became one of the PGA Tour’s top players, he and Campbell were childhood friends in Shreveport, Louisiana.

The two met at church when they were just 5 years old and even shared a memorable Valentine’s Day together.

“We’ve really known each other forever,” Caroline told WJCL. “I was his first Valentine when we were 5 years old.”

Sam remembered the moment as well but added a humorous twist.

“And then after that, she wanted nothing to do with me until about high school,” he joked.

Although they attended different high schools, their friendship eventually developed into a relationship while they were students at Louisiana State University.

2. Caroline Campbell Was There Before Burns Became a PGA Tour Star

Caroline watched Burns develop from a standout junior golfer into a PGA Tour winner.

Born on July 23, 1996, Burns grew up in Louisiana and starred at Calvary Baptist Academy before attending LSU. He won three individual state championships and was named the AJGA Rolex Junior Player of the Year in 2014.

After turning professional in 2017, Burns quickly climbed through the ranks. He won the Savannah Golf Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour before earning his PGA Tour card.

His breakthrough came in 2021 when he captured the Valspar Championship, the first of five PGA Tour victories.

Throughout that rise, Caroline remained a constant presence.

She has regularly attended tournaments, including the Masters and several of Burns’ biggest career moments.

3. Sam Burns Proposed to His Wife During a Special Week on Tour

After four years of dating, Burns proposed on April 19, 2019.

The golfer chose Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina, a place that held personal significance from his childhood.

The proposal took place during RBC Heritage week.

“I felt alright until about two minutes before I knew I was going to do it, and then I was kind of a train wreck,” Burns admitted to WJCL.

Caroline recalled how the surprise unfolded.

“Sam just asked if I wanted to walk over early ’cause we were ready before everyone else,” she said. “Right past the restaurant he just stopped me and started talking and then I knew, and then he got down on one knee.”

Soon afterward, Burns shared the news on social media.

“She said yes, can’t wait to spend forever with this woman!” he wrote.

4. Caroline Campbell and Sam Burns Are Growing Their Family

The couple welcomed their first child, son Bear, in April 2024.

Ahead of the 2024 Masters, Burns admitted that family came before golf and said he would leave Augusta National if Caroline went into labor.

“I think once you get out here, you’re so focused on what you’re doing to get ready to play this week,” he told the official site of the PGA Tour. “Off the golf course, it’s definitely been difficult. I miss Caroline; I wish she was here.”

He added, “I know she wants me to be here, so hopefully no baby this week. Hopefully stays in there until after Sunday.”

Bear has since become a familiar face at tournaments, joining his parents at the Masters Par 3 Contest in both 2025 and 2026.

The family is preparing for another major milestone.

During Masters week earlier this year, Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis revealed that the couple is expecting their second child.

“Caroline, Sam Burns’ wife, well, they’re about to have their second child as well, and they already have a boy. His name is Bear. We will find out in July when the baby is born.”

5. The Burns Family Prefers a Quiet Life Away From Golf

Despite Burns’ success on tour, the family has chosen a quieter lifestyle away from golf’s spotlight.

They live in a small Louisiana community with fewer than 1,000 residents.

Burns has often said he enjoys the simplicity and privacy the area provides.

“I’ve always loved the small-town feeling,” Burns told the PGA Tour website. “Especially with what I do, it’s good for me to go there and get away.”

That balance appears to work well for the golfer as he continues chasing his first major championship.