Sam Burns & Wife Caroline Await Major Personal News: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sam Burns is on the tail of the current leader, J.T. Poston, on Sunday at the Memorial Tournament. The 29-year-old is searching for his sixth PGA Tour win this week, after a dry spell that lasted for about three years.

His best performances this season came at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Masters, where he finished tied for sixth and seventh, respectively.

If he wins here at Muirfield Village, it is going to come at the perfect time for both Burns and his wife, Caroline. The couple is expecting their second next month.

“Caroline, Sam Burns’ wife, well, they’re about to have their second child as well.” Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis said.

They are already parents to a son named Bear, who joined the family in April 2024.

Here are five other facts you need to know about the golfer and his wife.

1)They Were Each Other’s First Valentines at Just 5 Years Old

While they officially started dating in college, Burns and Caroline’s story goes back to their early childhood. Both grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana and first met in a church class when they were only five years old.

“We’ve really known each other forever,” Caroline told WJCL. “I was his first Valentine when we were 5 years old.”

During an interview, Burns revealed that they were each other’s first Valentine at that age. However, the romance was short-lived at the time.

According to Burns, Caroline “wanted nothing to do with me until about high school.”

Despite attending different high schools, they eventually reconnected at Louisiana State University (LSU), where they began dating during his freshman year and her sophomore year.

2) Caroline Was a State Champion Track and Field Athlete

Burns isn’t the only athlete in the family. While attending C.E. Byrd High School in Louisiana, Caroline was deeply involved in sports alongside her two brothers, Collier and Green.

She particularly excelled in track and field, eventually winning the state championship in the 300-meter hurdles. Impressively, she took home the state title with a record-setting time of 46.34 seconds before heading off to LSU.

3) She Holds a Master’s Degree in Counseling from a Theological Seminary

Caroline’s academic and professional pursuits extend far beyond her time at LSU, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in marketing in 2018.

While at LSU, she was an active member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority and served as the director of social events.

Following her undergraduate studies, Caroline decided to further her education in a different field. She went on to earn a master’s degree in counseling from the Westminster Theological Seminary in 2020.

4) Sam Burns Proposed During a PGA Tour Event

After dating for four years, Burns decided to pop the question during the 2019 RBC Heritage tournament in South Carolina, just one week after the Masters.

Before proposing, Burns made sure to ask Caroline’s father for his blessing. The proposal took place in April 2019 at Palmetto Bluff.

Caroline later shared that as they were walking past a restaurant, Burns suddenly stopped her, started talking and got down on one knee. The couple officially tied the knot later that year on Dec. 20, 2019.

5) Sam Burns & Caroline Chose to Stay in Louisiana to Raise Their Growing Family

Despite Burns’ immense success on the PGA Tour, with over $37 million in career earnings, the couple has opted for a quiet life away from the big-city glitz.

They currently reside in a small community in their home state of Louisiana.

I’ve always loved the small-town feeling. Especially with what I do, it’s good for me to go there and get away.” Burns said.